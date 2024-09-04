Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Sports

CHS Girls Tennis Captures First League Match Versus Mira Mesa

3 min.
Lisa Lamb
Lisa Lamb

The Division 2 Coronado High School Girls Tennis Team began league play on Tuesday at home with a tightly contested 10-8 win versus Mira Mesa High. All twelve available players played. The win is especially impressive given that the team is starting anew this year.

Only three players are returning from last year’s varsity squad, and two of them are injured and unlikely to be able to play at all this season. That leaves just one returning varsity player, Grace Elardo, available for on-court matches. Most teams would call this year a “rebuilding” year, but the coaches and players are confident about their chances for a winning season.

The tennis team huddles prematch. Photo credit: Beth Elardo

What many on the team lack in tennis-playing experience, they make up for with athleticism, commitment, and teamwork. “I’ve never had a group that is so positive,” said coach Dennis Navarro.

“We have a solid team,” said Carlotta Peralta, one of the two injured players. “They want to be here. They want to support each other. We have a chance to be really competitive this year.”

Because the team needed players, the three varsity returners and previous junior varsity players worked hard to recruit athletes who may have only rarely picked up a racket but who had a strong work ethic, commitment to learning, and success in another sport.

The team stands ready for prematch introductions. Photo credit: Beth Elardo

As a result of their recruiting efforts, the team includes eight lacrosse players and one softball player. Both lacrosse and softball are complementary sports to tennis. To be successful, the three sports require exceptional eye-hand coordination, the ability to anticipate where a ball or player is headed, and speed. Relatively new tennis players who are already successful lacrosse and softball players have a leg up on others who are learning the sport because they already have many of the crossover skills that are required for tennis. Their backgrounds bode well for player improvement over the season as well.

“They all have killer instinct from other sports, want to improve and are such a pleasure to coach,” said Beth Elardo, a volunteer assistant coach.

Match Versus Mira Mesa

Sophomore Josephine Zwierzynski (left) and senior Daniela Osio take time for a photo before their doubles match versus Mira Mesa. The pair won the set, 6-4.

Grace Elardo won all three of her singles matches, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1, and the doubles team of Lilah Cade and Logan Shapiro also finished strong by winning their three matches, 6-3, 6-4, 6-1. Samantha Aldworth and Brynn Belong won two sets in convincing fashion, 6-2, 6-0, while Josephine Zwierzynski won sets in doubles with different partners: Casilda Sanchez and Daniela Osio, 6-4, 6-4.

The young team of three seniors, three juniors, seven sophomores, and two freshmen is led by four team captains: senior Carlotta Peralta, juniors Maria Anaya and Grace Elardo, and sophomore Lilah Cade.

Rounding out the players on the team are Rio Kramer, Ella Petersen, Ines Gil, Abbie McKissick, and Alyssa McWilliams.

September Schedule

Date              Home/Away*  

9/5                   Away

9/10                 Home

9/12                 Home

9/17                 Away

9/19                 Home

9/24                 Away

9/26                Away

Opponent

Point Loma

Mission Bay

University City

Granite Hills

Canyon Hills

Clairemont

Mira Mesa

*Matches begin at 4:00 pm except for 3:30 pm start at Granite Hills

Format for High School Tennis

Freshman Ella Petersen serves in the team’s first league match of the season.

High school tennis matches consist of 18 sets of no-ad scoring: 9 sets of singles and 9 sets of doubles. Three singles players on each team play each of the three singles players on the other team. Similarly, the three doubles teams play each of the opponent’s doubles teams.

Using this approach of having every singles player compete against the opponent’s three singles players (and having every doubles pair compete against the opponent’s three doubles pairs) prevents teams from using a strategy called “stacking,” where one team puts a lower-ranked player in the number one position in order to save stronger players for the remaining positions, thereby increasing the likelihood of winning at those remaining positions. Because every player plays all the other players, stacking isn’t possible.



Lisa Lamb
Lisa Lamb
Lisa’s passion for sports journalism stems from her experiences playing high school sports and reading great sports journalists, especially those who write about her favorite basketball team, the San Diego State Aztecs. As a professor of mathematics education, she enjoys analyzing data to highlight the statistics that help bring the story to life. Lisa has lived in Coronado for almost 20 years with her husband and son. She loves the friendly neighborhood community and the walkable access to wonderful restaurants and parks.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Cross Country Season Underway at Ravens Invite

People

Much to Love in US Open Loss: Seggerman and Trhac’s Journey Just Beginning

Sports

CHS Girls Volleyball Mighty in Big Win Over Division 1 Helix

Sports

2024 Islander Cross Country Season is Underway

People

They’re In! CHS Grad Tennis Star Seggerman and Partner Trhac Earn Bid into US Open Tournament

Sports

CHS Islander Girls’ Volleyball Kicks Off Season in Spectacular Fashion

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

CHS Islander Girls’ Volleyball Kicks Off Season in Spectacular Fashion

Bridgeworthy

San Diego Stingrays Padel Team Drops First Match to Flowrida Goats (Updated)

Bridgeworthy

Professional Padel Tournament Aug 19-25 at Barnes Tennis Center – Free Event (Updated)

People

Eating It Up: Coronadan Mackenzie White Tapped as Sport Dietitian for Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics

People

Huge Upswing for CHS Grad Seggerman: Sights on U.S. Open Tennis Tournament

People

CHS Softball Star Pate Hits it Out of the Park: Headed to Cornell

More Local News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Contract Awarded in $600 Million International Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion