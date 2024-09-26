Thursday, September 26, 2024
CHS Girls Volleyball: Islanders Batter Bucs

1 min.
Lisa Lamb
Lisa Lamb

The Coronado High School Islander Girls Volleyball team throttled the Mission Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday evening, 25-14, 25-11, 25-18. The Islanders (26-3) are on a 14-match win streak, and have beaten 11 Division 1 teams.

Everyone on the team played. Coach Adeile Ahmu noted the performance of defensive specialists Sophie Petersen, Alyssa Jovero, Lydia Schutt, and Elle Bradbury. She also acknowledged the strong play of middle blocker Emily Albin, and the consistently powerful attacking of sisters Sadie and Ashlynn Proctor with assists by veteran setter Emily Page.

Emily Page (#3) with the set.

Ahmu called this team the strongest all around she has coached in her 15 years at CHS. She identified as strengths the skills of all of the players as well as the team’s power at the net. “It’s great to bring that competitive drive on the court, and the well-rounded hitters are doing a great job.”

Elle Bradbury with the dig for the Islanders.

After two relatively straightforward sets, Mission Bay kept the third set close through 18-all. A service error by Mission Bay gave Coronado the serve, and freshman Ashlynn Proctor served seven straight to close out the third set with an ace, 25-18.

Libero Avalon Haro served and received well, and had multiple digs that kept points alive. “We really showed our ability tonight,” said Haro, a junior. “Emily Albin and Emily Page really connected well tonight.”

Libero Avalon Haro focuses on her pass.

Juniors Madison Davis, Lydia Schutt, Julia Josset, and Ariana Van Handel all contributed.

Outside Hitter Josset recognized the great offensive play of the evening. “We were able to get a lot of kills and play well offensively,” said Josset. “Our hitting and serving were real strengths.”

Next up is Patrick Henry on Friday, Sept. 27 at the Coronado High School Gym. Estimated start time is 6:15 pm. The Islanders hope to avenge their loss to Patrick Henry on August 31, only one of two teams that has defeated the Islanders all year (the other, San Marcos, has beaten Coronado two times).

Madison Davis (right) and Sadie Proctor up to block Mission Bay’s attack.
The team huddles during a timeout in the first set.



Lisa Lamb
Lisa Lamb
Lisa’s passion for sports journalism stems from her experiences playing high school sports and reading great sports journalists, especially those who write about her favorite basketball team, the San Diego State Aztecs. As a professor of mathematics education, she enjoys analyzing data to highlight the statistics that help bring the story to life. Lisa has lived in Coronado for almost 20 years with her husband and son. She loves the friendly neighborhood community and the walkable access to wonderful restaurants and parks.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

