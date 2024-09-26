CHS Girls Volleyball: Islanders Batter Bucs

The Coronado High School Islander Girls Volleyball team throttled the Mission Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday evening, 25-14, 25-11, 25-18. The Islanders (26-3) are on a 14-match win streak, and have beaten 11 Division 1 teams.

Everyone on the team played. Coach Adeile Ahmu noted the performance of defensive specialists Sophie Petersen, Alyssa Jovero, Lydia Schutt, and Elle Bradbury. She also acknowledged the strong play of middle blocker Emily Albin, and the consistently powerful attacking of sisters Sadie and Ashlynn Proctor with assists by veteran setter Emily Page.

Ahmu called this team the strongest all around she has coached in her 15 years at CHS. She identified as strengths the skills of all of the players as well as the team’s power at the net. “It’s great to bring that competitive drive on the court, and the well-rounded hitters are doing a great job.”

After two relatively straightforward sets, Mission Bay kept the third set close through 18-all. A service error by Mission Bay gave Coronado the serve, and freshman Ashlynn Proctor served seven straight to close out the third set with an ace, 25-18.

Libero Avalon Haro served and received well, and had multiple digs that kept points alive. “We really showed our ability tonight,” said Haro, a junior. “Emily Albin and Emily Page really connected well tonight.”

Juniors Madison Davis, Lydia Schutt, Julia Josset, and Ariana Van Handel all contributed.

Outside Hitter Josset recognized the great offensive play of the evening. “We were able to get a lot of kills and play well offensively,” said Josset. “Our hitting and serving were real strengths.”

Next up is Patrick Henry on Friday, Sept. 27 at the Coronado High School Gym. Estimated start time is 6:15 pm. The Islanders hope to avenge their loss to Patrick Henry on August 31, only one of two teams that has defeated the Islanders all year (the other, San Marcos, has beaten Coronado two times).





