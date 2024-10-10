Digging Pink: CHS Volleyball to Host Big Event for Breast Cancer Research

Mark your calendars for October 18 for a fun-filled evening to support a worthy cause! The Coronado High School girls volleyball teams have planned an incredible lineup to fundraise for research for women battling breast cancer. Attend any time from 4 to 8 pm in the Coronado High School gym and 7th street parking lot for a night of games, food, and community spirit. You don’t want to miss out!

Why Attend

Almost all of us have been affected in some way by a diagnosis of breast cancer. Maybe a family member or friend or someone reading this article has had breast cancer. With the support of community members and other CHS students, the volleyball players, coaches, and parents have jumped in to make a difference for those with the disease. All proceeds will benefit the Side-Out Foundation that describes its mission as “harnessing the passion and power of youth volleyball to help people living with metastatic breast cancer see more tomorrows.”

Event Highlights

In addition to watching great volleyball, attendees will get to see many performances. Coronado’s own Jane Mitchell, a 28-time Emmy® Award-winning broadcast journalist who actively supports many charitable causes, will emcee the event.

CHS junior and Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) member Addison Nesbitt will sing the national anthem. On Sept 22, Nesbitt sang the national anthem and, excuse the pun, knocked it out of the park at the final Padres game of the regular season.

Addison Nesbitt performs the national anthem on Sept 22 at the final Padres home game of the regular season.

Other school groups are contributing as well. Led by Coronado Middle School teacher Linda Kullmann, the middle school choir will perform, as will the high school Dance Team, led by homecoming queen and senior team captain Scotlyn Potter. A CoSA Tour Group will perform a song-and-dance number, with support from tour-group faculty David McBean, CoSA Musical Theatre and Drama Director Barbara Wolf, and CoSA faculty Gina Sorenson. CoSA Tech Theatre students Ella Smith and Maya Bell will be working hard behind the scenes with sound, lighting, and stage management.

In addition to the volleyball games and artistic performances, there will be a photo booth and raffle, while the snack bar will sell pink treats in honor of the event.

Come hungry because Buona Forchetta will have a food truck in the 7th Street parking lot next to the CHS gym. It is donating a portion of their proceeds to the cause. To add to the festive nature of the event, CHS sophomore Bobby Latona will perform jazz music. Belly bars will be set up for outdoor dining while listening to the music.

Fundraising Goal and How to Donate

The volleyball teams set a fundraising goal of $1,000 that they hope to shatter knowing the giving nature of the community and the fun events planned for the evening. The suggested donation is $50. Attendees can donate by check, cash, or credit card (through a QR code). Make checks payable to the Side-Out Foundation, and place Coronado High School in the memo.

Want to donate but cannot attend the event? No problem. Click the button below. The Girls Volleyball teams thank you, as do those affected by the disease.

Donate Now

About CHS Girls’ Volleyball

Led by head coach Adeile Ahmu, the varsity team is having what many are calling its best season ever. They have won an extraordinary 18 straight, are 30-3 overall, and 5-0 in league. You might come for the fundraiser, but you should stay for the volleyball. If you haven’t seen a game, you are in for a treat. The match versus University City begins at 6 pm.

As a warm-up to the varsity match, the freshmen and junior varsity teams will be playing at 4 pm. The junior varsity coach Breanna Bradbury and freshmen coach Gasan Toma are leading successful teams as well. The JV team is 18-7 and the freshman team is 15-7. Join the teams at the Coronado High School Gym on October 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. for an unforgettable event! Enjoy a fun-filled evening while supporting a great cause.





