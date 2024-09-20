Friday, September 20, 2024
CHS Girls Tennis Wins One Loses One

Lisa Lamb
The Coronado High School Girls Tennis Team played two close 10-8 matches this week, winning one of them against Granite Hills on Tuesday. They had chances with several close sets on Thursday but came up just short on the second match versus Canyon Hills. The team, filled with crossover athletes who are new to tennis is holding its own at 2-3 in league play.

Versus Granite Hills, Sept. 17

Coronado defeated Granite Hills, 10-8. Grace Elardo won three singles sets, Ella Petersen won one singles set. Lilah Cade and Logan Shapiro won three doubles sets, Brynn Belong and Samantha Aldworth won two sets and Josephine Zwierzynski and Casilda Sanchez won one.

Coach Dennis Navarro strategizes with doubles partners Logan Shapiro and Lilah Cade.

“This season is off to a strong start,” said co-captain sophomore Lilah Cade. “We have a hardworking positive team.” Cade and partner Logan Shapiro began playing together this year for the first time. “We work great together and I’m excited to grow with her,” said Cade.

The CHS Girls Tennis Team poses for a pre-match photo. Photo credit: Anthony Anderson and Lance Osborne

Versus Canyon Hills, Sept. 19

A game or two here and there could have changed the outcome of the match versus Canyon Hills on Thursday. The Islanders lost 10-8 with several close sets played during the match.

Elardo won two of her singles sets, 7-5, 6-0, while Petersen and Rio Kramer each won one set of singles. The doubles team of Cade and  Shapiro won two sets, 6-3,  6-1. Aldworth and Belong won two sets, 6-4, 6-3, while Zwierzynski and Sanchez lost a set in a tiebreaker, 6-7.

Rounding out the players on the team are Ines Gil, Abbie McKissick, and Alyssa McWilliams, Millie Rosen, and Daniela Osio.

To hear Brynn Belong and partner Samantha Aldworth converse is to understand why they are such a successful doubles team: They are fans of each other’s play. When asking Belong why the doubles team was able to win their sets, Aldworth jumped in instead. “Definitely Brynn‘s volleys,” said Aldworth. “She always has such good angles so that throws off the other players.”

“I thought (Samantha‘s) baseline was really great,” said Belong. This season is the girls’ first playing tennis. Belong is a lacrosse player and Aldworth plays softball. Both shared that eye-hand coordination and footwork are critical skills that transfer from their other sports to tennis. Both also expressed their enthusiasm for their coaches. “They are so supportive and kind,” they shared. “They are definitely a highlight to this year. They make practices fun.”

Doubles player Brynn Belong poaches to get the volley.

On the Season

Grace Elardo is 17-3 in singles while doubles pairings of Lilah Cade and Logan Shapiro are 16-7 and Brynn Belong and Samantha Aldworth are 14-7.

“My coaches are doing a great job putting together a strong lineup and setting good goals for the team,” said Cade.

Although returning players Carlotta Peralta and Maria Anaya are likely out for the season with ACL injuries, they have played a critical role in supporting their teammates. They have helped to encourage team spirit, organize logistics for home and away matches, and coordinate communication with the players and coaches.

The CHS Girls Tennis players enjoy a team bonding dinner together.

Upcoming Matches

Sept 24: Away at Clairemont

Sept 26: Away at Mira Mesa

The CHS Girls Tennis Team supports each other in the huddle and during matches. Photo Credit: Anthony Anderson and Lance Osborne

 

 



Lisa’s passion for sports journalism stems from her experiences playing high school sports and reading great sports journalists, especially those who write about her favorite basketball team, the San Diego State Aztecs. As a professor of mathematics education, she enjoys analyzing data to highlight the statistics that help bring the story to life. Lisa has lived in Coronado for almost 20 years with her husband and son. She loves the friendly neighborhood community and the walkable access to wonderful restaurants and parks.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

