On the Best CHS Girls Volleyball Team in Ten Years, Maybe Ever

On Nov. 6, the top-seeded Coronado High School Girls Volleyball team suffered a heartbreaking four-set loss to eventual champion University City in the semi-finals of the CIF Division II Tournament, 25-23, 25-20, 12-25, 25-21. Despite scoring more total points (89) than University City (87), the Islanders came up short of their goal of winning it all. The 5th-seeded University City Centurions peaked at the right time. The Centurions defeated both the #1- and 2-seeds in four sets to earn the title. “It was definitely a thrilling one!” said coach Adeile Ahmu. “UC definitely did their homework and it showed in their defense. They were passing everything and making sure they put pressure on us.”

“I am beyond proud of these 12 athletes that showed up every day for the last three months to work on becoming a better athlete, teammate, player, friend, and student.”
– Coach Adeile Ahmu

On the Team’s Exceptional Season

The team huddles during a timeout versus University City in the Semi-Final match of the Division II CIF Tournament. Photo credit: Savannah McCauley

 

 

 

 

 

The Islanders’ season was otherwise magical. The semi-final loss was the team’s first since August 31. The 37-4 team won 25 consecutive in a two-month span, and they won more than two thirds of their matches in straight sets. They achieved an undefeated 8-0 record in the Eastern League and captured the league championship for the first time in a decade. Their dominant run earned them the top ranking among 22 Division II programs. The Islanders competed fiercely against tougher opponents, too, going undefeated (8-0) against Division I teams and triumphing over two of the three Open Division squads they faced, Our Lady of Peace and Bishop’s. “I am beyond proud of these 12 athletes that showed up every day for the last three months to work on becoming a better athlete, teammate, player, friend, and student,” said Ahmu.

The team’s success extended beyond league play, as they added a gold medal from the La Jolla Coastal Classic to their trophy case and earned finalist honors in the Westview West Coast Classic. A third-place finish in the Gold bracket at the Sweetwater Tournament highlighted their consistency. With such a remarkable season, the Islanders made a case for being the school’s best, ever.

“This season started off so strong and stayed consistent with every set we played. The girls played with poise and confidence all season,” said Ahmu. “I am extremely proud that this season was as great as it was. I will definitely cherish the time we spent on and off the court and trusting me to be their coach.”

“It’s an amazing feeling to finish my high school career with the incredible season we had and winning league in the process.”
– Senior Emily Page

Great teams are made up of committed athletes who devote extraordinary time and effort to improving every day. This team had 12 fierce competitors who provided energy to each other whether on the court or cheering on the sideline. Teammates included seniors Elle Bradbury, Emily Page, Sophie Petersen, and Sadie Proctor; juniors Madison Davis, Avalon Haro, Julia Josset, Alyssa Jovero, Lydia Schutt, and Ariana Van Handel; and freshmen Emily Albin and Ashlynn Proctor.

From left, Sophie Petersen, Emily Page, Sadie Proctor, Elle Bradbury Photo credit: Little Blue Bow Photography Kellie

Individual Performances

During the season, several players earned honors and recognition.

The list of accolades is long for Biola-bound senior Emily Page. The setter was named the Eastern League Player of the year, 1st Team All League, Westview West Coast Classic All-tournament team player, and La Jolla Coastal Classic All-tournament team player. According to Max Preps, she ranks #9 in assists in the state with 969, and ranks third among seniors.

“My teammates and I have worked so hard these past four years,” said Page. “It’s an amazing feeling to finish my high school career with the incredible season we had and winning league in the process.”

Emily Page (left) and Saide Proctor celebrate a point during the match versus University City. Photo credit: Savannah McCauley
“This past season has been truly incredible.”
Senior Sadie Proctor

Senior Outside Hitter Sadie Proctor also captured several honors, including 1st Team All League and Most Valuable Player in the La Jolla Coastal Classic Tournament. According to Max Preps, Proctor ranks #40 in the state among seniors in kills. “This past season has been truly incredible,” said Proctor. “I am so blessed to have been able to conclude my high school volleyball career with such an amazing team.”

Junior Libero Avalon Haro earned 2nd Team All League honors and was named a Sweetwater Tournament All-Tournament player. The coaches credited her defensive prowess as instrumental to the team’s success this season.
Freshman Outside Hitter Ashlynn Proctor (Recognize the last name? Yes, Sadie and Ashlynn are sisters) earned 1st Team All League honors and was named a Westview West Coast Classic All-tournament team player. According to Max Preps, her 484 kills ranked 16th in the State, a stat so high that she was also the top freshman in that category. Let that sink in. Number one freshman in… the… state. To add to her impressive freshman season, she was also the state’s top-ranked freshman in hitting percentage (.329, calculated by subtracting errors from kills, and dividing the difference by the total number of attempts), and fourth in aces served (89).
Freshman Middle Blocker Emily Albin earned Honorable Mention All-League honors. According to Max Preps, she was ranked 11th in the state among freshmen in blocks with 56.
Ariana Van Handel (12) and teammate lift off for the block versus University City. Photo credit: Savannah McCauley

On the Team’s Future

Next season the team will return eight varsity players. Toward the end of this season, players from the junior varsity team practiced with the team. Middle blockers freshman Siena Kieffer and sophomore Chloe Fledderjohn explained that varsity team displayed commitment, chemistry, and a strong work ethic at practice every day. Practicing with varsity “made me want to become a better player,” shared Fledderjohn.
The pipeline of players continues to be exceptional. For example, the Freshman Islanders were Silver Champions in the Frosh Wolverine Showcase, while the Junior Varsity team was the Bronze Champion in the Sweetwater Tournament. With the fall 2024 season in the books, the team has earned a celebration for this season, and has much to look forward to for the next.



Lisa's passion for sports journalism stems from her experiences playing high school sports and reading great sports journalists, especially those who write about her favorite basketball team, the San Diego State Aztecs. As a professor of mathematics education, she enjoys analyzing data to highlight the statistics that help bring the story to life. Lisa has lived in Coronado for almost 20 years with her husband and son.

