Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Sports

CHS Girls Volleyball Advances to CIF Semi-Final with Crushing Defeat of Patrick Henry

3 min.

Come out to support Islanders Volleyball on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 6 pm in the CIF Division II semi-finals versus University City at the Coronado High School Gym.

Lisa Lamb
Lisa Lamb

The Islanders Volleyball team cruised to a three-set CIF quarterfinal victory over Patrick Henry on Saturday, avenging an early-season loss to the team, 25-15, 25-19, 25-11. With the win, the Islanders advance to the CIF Division II semi-finals versus University City at the Coronado High School Gym on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 6 pm. The consecutive-win counter now exceeds two dozen, at 25. Be sure to arrive ready to cheer on the team to victory and a spot in the Championship game.

Purchase Tickets

The team showed up prepared and ready to play. Early in the first two sets, Patrick Henry stayed within sight of Coronado until Ashylnn Proctor, Sadie Proctor, and Avalon Haro went on 3- and 4-point serving runs to increase the gap and take the two sets, 25-15 and 25-19.

The first part of the third set began within 1-2 points and several back-and-forth rallies. A pivotal moment came when senior Elle Bradbury came in to serve to give the Islanders the go-ahead lead 14-8, with a 6-point run. Sadie Proctor followed later with her own 4-point serve run to increase the lead to 20-9. Between the team’s serving, strong offense, and disciplined defense, the Islanders won the third and final set, 25-11.

Junior libero Avalon Haro had an outstanding defensive game. “She was a passing machine,” said Coach Adeile Ahmu. “She was all over the court picking up tips, covering her hitters and sacrificing her body to avoid a Patrick Henry kill.”

Sisters Sadie (left) and Ashlynn Proctor lead the team in total kills on the season.

Freshman middle blocker Emily Albin showcased her strength and versatility at the net by creating first-ball sideouts, when the team receiving the serve wins the point on its first attempt over the net. Those much-needed sideouts ended Patrick Henry score runs. Albin ended the night with 13 kills with just 1 hitting error. Both Proctor sisters were also a critical offensive highlight, with their dominant power at the net. Both freshman Ashlynn and senior Sadie had a great showing with 27 kills between them. Senior setter Emily Page ran a great offense, allowing her hitters to swing and put balls away.

Upcoming Game

The number-one seeded Islanders beat their upcoming semi-final opponent University City twice this season: on Oct 2 in three sets and on Oct 18 in four. Fifth-seeded University City defeated both 12-seed Imperial and 13-seed Mater Dei Catholic in three sets to advance.

“I am going into this semi-final game with confidence that these girls will come out just how they have been all season – confident and hungry,” said Coach Ahmu. “We have played University City in league and defeated them in both meetings, but this is a new atmosphere. Both teams are out here to win a championship and that weighs different. I believe these girls want it more and are going to play to win!”

Ahmu recognized the importance of every team member and the critical roles they have played, both during games and practices. She shared that the players who do not start games push the starting six at practice and “have been another large factor to our success.”

Senior Emily Page with the set. Page leads the team with assists, with 969, ranked 7th in the state.

Shout Out to the Shout-Outers

The team has received great crowd support, and they hope for even more at Wednesday’s semi-final. The enthusiastic crowd is filled with parents, siblings, grandparents, friends, community members, and students. “The energy they bring is without a doubt, some much needed mana (power),” said Coach Ahmu. “Shout out to Tim Page and Tom Proctor for leading our parent squad in the stands!”

Come out to support Islanders Volleyball on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 6 pm in the CIF Division II semi-finals versus University City at the Coronado High School Gym.

Purchase Tickets Here

If the Islanders win on Wednesday, they will advance to the Division II Championship Game on Friday, Nov. 8 at Southwestern College.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Lisa Lamb
Lisa Lamb
Lisa’s passion for sports journalism stems from her experiences playing high school sports and reading great sports journalists, especially those who write about her favorite basketball team, the San Diego State Aztecs. As a professor of mathematics education, she enjoys analyzing data to highlight the statistics that help bring the story to life. Lisa has lived in Coronado for almost 20 years with her husband and son. She loves the friendly neighborhood community and the walkable access to wonderful restaurants and parks.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Army Trailblazer Gives Free Yoga Class to Honor Veterans Day

Sports

CHS Girls Volleyball Scores Decisive Playoff Victory: Quarterfinals at Home on Saturday

People

Hockey Team Celebrates Coronado Resident Elliot Feldman, 35 Years After Winning Season

News

IBWC Launches $600 Million Project to Curb Tijuana Sewage Crisis

Sports

Islander Cross Country Races at Kit Carson Invite

News

500 Residents Ask the EPA to Declare Polluted Tijuana River Valley a Superfund Site

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

CHS Girls Volleyball Dominates with 19th Consecutive Win

Community News

Digging Pink: CHS Volleyball to Host Big Event for Breast Cancer Research

Sports

CHS Girls Tennis Drops Three of Four: Avenges Loss to Mira Mesa

Sports

CHS Girls Volleyball: Islanders Batter Bucs

Sports

CHS Girls Volleyball: Dominant Display Delights Droves

Sports

CHS Girls Tennis Wins One Loses One

More Local News

Army Trailblazer Gives Free Yoga Class to Honor Veterans Day

Military

IBWC Launches $600 Million Project to Curb Tijuana Sewage Crisis

News

500 Residents Ask the EPA to Declare Polluted Tijuana River Valley a Superfund Site

News

CHS Girls Volleyball Wins League for First Time in Decade: Seeded First in CIF Playoffs

Sports

10-Year-Old Kailani Miante Ranks as a Top Triathlete in Country

Community

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Island Film Festival Announces 2024 Leonard Maltin Industry Tribute Awards...