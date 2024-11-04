CHS Girls Volleyball Advances to CIF Semi-Final with Crushing Defeat of Patrick Henry

The Islanders Volleyball team cruised to a three-set CIF quarterfinal victory over Patrick Henry on Saturday, avenging an early-season loss to the team, 25-15, 25-19, 25-11. With the win, the Islanders advance to the CIF Division II semi-finals versus University City at the Coronado High School Gym on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 6 pm. The consecutive-win counter now exceeds two dozen, at 25. Be sure to arrive ready to cheer on the team to victory and a spot in the Championship game.

Purchase Tickets

The team showed up prepared and ready to play. Early in the first two sets, Patrick Henry stayed within sight of Coronado until Ashylnn Proctor, Sadie Proctor, and Avalon Haro went on 3- and 4-point serving runs to increase the gap and take the two sets, 25-15 and 25-19.

The first part of the third set began within 1-2 points and several back-and-forth rallies. A pivotal moment came when senior Elle Bradbury came in to serve to give the Islanders the go-ahead lead 14-8, with a 6-point run. Sadie Proctor followed later with her own 4-point serve run to increase the lead to 20-9. Between the team’s serving, strong offense, and disciplined defense, the Islanders won the third and final set, 25-11.

Junior libero Avalon Haro had an outstanding defensive game. “She was a passing machine,” said Coach Adeile Ahmu. “She was all over the court picking up tips, covering her hitters and sacrificing her body to avoid a Patrick Henry kill.”

Freshman middle blocker Emily Albin showcased her strength and versatility at the net by creating first-ball sideouts, when the team receiving the serve wins the point on its first attempt over the net. Those much-needed sideouts ended Patrick Henry score runs. Albin ended the night with 13 kills with just 1 hitting error. Both Proctor sisters were also a critical offensive highlight, with their dominant power at the net. Both freshman Ashlynn and senior Sadie had a great showing with 27 kills between them. Senior setter Emily Page ran a great offense, allowing her hitters to swing and put balls away.

Upcoming Game

The number-one seeded Islanders beat their upcoming semi-final opponent University City twice this season: on Oct 2 in three sets and on Oct 18 in four. Fifth-seeded University City defeated both 12-seed Imperial and 13-seed Mater Dei Catholic in three sets to advance. “I am going into this semi-final game with confidence that these girls will come out just how they have been all season – confident and hungry,” said Coach Ahmu. “We have played University City in league and defeated them in both meetings, but this is a new atmosphere. Both teams are out here to win a championship and that weighs different. I believe these girls want it more and are going to play to win!” Ahmu recognized the importance of every team member and the critical roles they have played, both during games and practices. She shared that the players who do not start games push the starting six at practice and “have been another large factor to our success.” Shout Out to the Shout-Outers The team has received great crowd support, and they hope for even more at Wednesday’s semi-final. The enthusiastic crowd is filled with parents, siblings, grandparents, friends, community members, and students. “The energy they bring is without a doubt, some much needed mana (power),” said Coach Ahmu. “Shout out to Tim Page and Tom Proctor for leading our parent squad in the stands!” Come out to support Islanders Volleyball on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 6 pm in the CIF Division II semi-finals versus University City at the Coronado High School Gym. Purchase Tickets Here If the Islanders win on Wednesday, they will advance to the Division II Championship Game on Friday, Nov. 8 at Southwestern College.







