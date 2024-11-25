Pre-season Track & Field Training Starts December 2 for Coronado Islanders

Although the fall sports season is just winding down, Track & Field is just around the corner with an opening date of February 8. With the first Invitational only three weeks later on March 1, the time to start base training is now. If you’re not in a winter sport, head Track & Field coach Cameron Gary will begin his winter training program on December 2. This training is available to all Coronado students, including middle school athletes, beginning at 3:30 pm three days a week. Beginning in January a fourth day will be added. You don’t have to commit to Track & Field to take advantage of this training, all students are welcome.

For more links and info visit IslanderTrack.com.

YOU NEED PRE-SEASON TRAINING





