Monday, November 25, 2024
Sports

Pre-season Track & Field Training Starts December 2 for Coronado Islanders

Less than 1 min.
George Green
George Green

Although the fall sports season is just winding down, Track & Field is just around the corner with an opening date of February 8. With the first Invitational only three weeks later on March 1, the time to start base training is now. If you’re not in a winter sport, head Track & Field coach Cameron Gary will begin his winter training program on December 2. This training is available to all Coronado students, including middle school athletes, beginning at 3:30 pm three days a week. Beginning in January a fourth day will be added. You don’t have to commit to Track & Field to take advantage of this training, all students are welcome.

For more links and info visit IslanderTrack.com.

YOU NEED PRE-SEASON TRAINING

2024 Islander Track Team



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

George Green
George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Islander Cross Country: Morgan Maske Advances to State Meet

Sports

On the Best CHS Girls Volleyball Team in Ten Years, Maybe Ever

Sports

CHS Girls’ Tennis: Division III CIF Tournament Update and More

Sports

Islander Cross Country Team Advances to CIF Finals

Sports

Islander Cross Country Team Competes at Hoka Postal with a Win and a Second Place Finish

Sports

CHS Girls Volleyball Advances to CIF Semi-Final with Crushing Defeat of Patrick Henry

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Cross Country Races at Kit Carson Invite

Sports

Islander Cross Country Runners Post PRs at Second League Cluster

Sports

Islander Cross Country Returns to the Small School Invite

Sports

Islander Cross County Competes at 44th Annual Mt. Carmel Invite

Sports

Islanders Race at Cumming/Latham Cross Country Invitational

Sports

Islander Cross Country Season Underway at Ravens Invite

More Local News

CUSD Update: Hot Classrooms, College & Career Readiness, a New Grant, Ethnic Studies

Education

Biden Includes $310 Million for Tijuana Sewage Crisis in Disaster Relief Package

News

Coronado Schools Lockdown after Threat of Violence

Crime

Utility Undergrounding is Coming to a Stretch of Silver Strand Highway

News

CUSD Teachers Settle for 4% Pay Increase after Nine Months of Negotiations; District Budget Shortfall Now Looms at $3.8 Million

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

CUSD Update: Hot Classrooms, College & Career Readiness, a New Grant,...