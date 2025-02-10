Monday, February 10, 2025
Sports

Lauren Gilhooly Finishes in Top 10 in Two Events at State Winter Championships

1 min.
George Green
George Green

Four Coronado runners missed the first day of official track practice this past Saturday because they had qualified for the California Winter Championships in prior meets. The meet is California’s version of a state indoor championship and is currently held at Arcadia High School.

Cal-bound senior Lauren Gilhooly advanced to the finals of the 60-meter dash out of 22 prelim heats by winning her heat with 7.70 seconds. She placed fourth in her heat of the finals, out of four heats, with a PR of 7.58 seconds. When the results from the final heats were combined her time ranked her fourth overall. Later she won her heat in the 150-meter dash with 18.29 seconds. When the times from all 14 of the heats were combined, she was eighth overall for that event.

Lauren Gilhooly finished fourth in the 60-meter dash and eighth in the 150 meter dash at the State Winter T&F Championships

Another girl from CHS was running that I hadn’t reported on in previous articles. Micaela Gistaro placed second in her heat of the 300-meter run with a PR of 41.87. When times from the 14 heats were combined, she was ranked 28th in the state. Micaela trains with the Havoc Youth Track Club during the off-season and didn’t run in either of the qualifying meets that I followed.

As for the boys, Davin Collins clocked a PR in the 300-meter run with a time of 36.98. Nathan Ayan got in a bit of traffic in his heat of the 600-meter run. When you put 14 runners, all at about the same level in a fast race, this can happen. His time of 32.48 was a bit off his PR, but it was good experience.



George Green
George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

Community News

Navy’s Delta Beach Cleaned Up by Over 100 Volunteers

People

The Cancer Cartel Launches First-Ever Coronado Luxury Resale Shopping Event to Help Cancer Patients

City of Coronado

Many Community Grants Will Be Recommended for Automatic Renewal This Year, But Council Can Still Adjust

City of Coronado

Council Moves Forward to Declare Tijuana Sewage Crisis an Emergency

Obituaries

Lt. Colonel Robert S. Muir (1943-2024)

Business

Fresh Finds, What’s New at Boney’s Bayside Market

Sports

Pre-season Track & Field Training Starts December 2 for Coronado Islanders

Sports

Islander Cross Country: Morgan Maske Advances to State Meet

Sports

Islander Cross Country Team Advances to CIF Finals

Sports

Islander Cross Country Team Competes at Hoka Postal with a Win and a Second Place Finish

Sports

Islander Cross Country Races at Kit Carson Invite

Sports

Islander Cross Country Runners Post PRs at Second League Cluster

Navy’s Delta Beach Cleaned Up by Over 100 Volunteers

Community News

The Cancer Cartel Launches First-Ever Coronado Luxury Resale Shopping Event to Help Cancer Patients

People

Many Community Grants Will Be Recommended for Automatic Renewal This Year, But Council Can Still Adjust

City of Coronado

Council Moves Forward to Declare Tijuana Sewage Crisis an Emergency

City of Coronado

Lt. Colonel Robert S. Muir (1943-2024)

Obituaries

Volunteers at Delta Beach cleanup

Navy’s Delta Beach Cleaned Up by Over 100 Volunteers