Lauren Gilhooly Finishes in Top 10 in Two Events at State Winter Championships

Four Coronado runners missed the first day of official track practice this past Saturday because they had qualified for the California Winter Championships in prior meets. The meet is California’s version of a state indoor championship and is currently held at Arcadia High School.

Cal-bound senior Lauren Gilhooly advanced to the finals of the 60-meter dash out of 22 prelim heats by winning her heat with 7.70 seconds. She placed fourth in her heat of the finals, out of four heats, with a PR of 7.58 seconds. When the results from the final heats were combined her time ranked her fourth overall. Later she won her heat in the 150-meter dash with 18.29 seconds. When the times from all 14 of the heats were combined, she was eighth overall for that event.

Another girl from CHS was running that I hadn’t reported on in previous articles. Micaela Gistaro placed second in her heat of the 300-meter run with a PR of 41.87. When times from the 14 heats were combined, she was ranked 28th in the state. Micaela trains with the Havoc Youth Track Club during the off-season and didn’t run in either of the qualifying meets that I followed.

As for the boys, Davin Collins clocked a PR in the 300-meter run with a time of 36.98. Nathan Ayan got in a bit of traffic in his heat of the 600-meter run. When you put 14 runners, all at about the same level in a fast race, this can happen. His time of 32.48 was a bit off his PR, but it was good experience.





