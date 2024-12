At the Coronado High School cross country banquet last Saturday, Jack Letcher and Morgan Maske were named the 2024 Cross Country MVPs. Letcher was an All-Eastern League and All-CIF runner. Maske was All-CIF and a state meet qualifier. The ISF (Islander Sports Foundation) awards went to Xavier Marsh and Gwynne Letcher.

