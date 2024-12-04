Morgan Maske Sets PR at State Cross Country Meet

The cross country season came to a close with junior Morgan Maske’s trip to the state meet at Fresno’s Woodward Park last Saturday. Unfortunately, at about 1200 meters into the race, the cold air aggravated a breathing issue which caused her to back off a bit. She went through the first mile in 6:17 and finished the 5,000-meter (3.1 miles) course in 20:13.9. Still, this was a PR (Personal Record) for the course and the 5k distance. Overall, she finished in 92nd place out of 202 of the top Division 4 runners in the state.





