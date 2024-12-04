Thursday, December 5, 2024
Morgan Maske Sets PR at State Cross Country Meet

Less than 1 min.
George Green
George Green

The cross country season came to a close with junior Morgan Maske’s trip to the state meet at Fresno’s Woodward Park last Saturday. Unfortunately, at about 1200 meters into the race, the cold air aggravated a breathing issue which caused her to back off a bit. She went through the first mile in 6:17 and finished the 5,000-meter (3.1 miles) course in 20:13.9. Still, this was a PR (Personal Record) for the course and the 5k distance. Overall, she finished in 92nd place out of 202 of the top Division 4 runners in the state.

Morgan Maske (#467) on the way to a PR at the California State Meet. Photo by Phil Grooms
Morgan Maske and coach George Green at the State Meet. Photo by Danielle Maske

 

 



George Green
George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

