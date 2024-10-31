Thursday, October 31, 2024
CHS Girls Volleyball Scores Decisive Playoff Victory: Quarterfinals at Home on Saturday

1 min.
Lisa Lamb
The magic continued Wednesday night as the 36-3 CHS Girls’ Volleyball team easily defeated the #16-seed Classical Academy in the first round of the CIF Division II playoffs, 25-15, 25-12, 25-10. For anyone tracking the team’s consecutive wins, make that 24. The last time the team lost was August 31 against a Patrick Henry team that the Islanders have since beaten twice.

Ariana Van Handel (left) and Emily Albin go up for the block.

With 18 aces on the night, the Islanders once again showed why they are the number one seed in Division II. Sophie Petersen, Avalon Haro, Emily Page, Lydia Schutt, Ashlynn Proctor, and Sadie Proctor all served one or more aces. In the second set, Petersen served seven consecutive points, including two aces.

Aces, kills, digs on defense, and obvious chemistry all contributed to the win. For example, in the second set, a long point ended with a point-saving dig from Schutt, a perfect set from Page, and a kill by Emily Albin. The team’s gritty defense transitioned efficiently to an offensive attack to win the point.

Ashlynn Proctor skies for the kill versus Classical Academy.

The team will count on that chemistry and teamwork in its quarterfinal match versus Patrick Henry on Saturday, Nov 2 at 5 pm at home. Yes, Patrick Henry is the team that beat Coronado in August. Since then, Coronado has beaten Patrick Henry twice, in September in three sets, and on October 16 in four. Patrick Henry scorched Granite Hills in three sets on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals. The Patrick Henry win was one of three upsets in the first eight matches in the playoffs. Fans can purchase tickets here.

Freshmen Emily Albin (left) and Ashlynn Proctor have contributed in the front row all season.



Lisa’s passion for sports journalism stems from her experiences playing high school sports and reading great sports journalists, especially those who write about her favorite basketball team, the San Diego State Aztecs. As a professor of mathematics education, she enjoys analyzing data to highlight the statistics that help bring the story to life. Lisa has lived in Coronado for almost 20 years with her husband and son. She loves the friendly neighborhood community and the walkable access to wonderful restaurants and parks.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

