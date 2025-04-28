The Island’s Most Smashing Party: Spectators Set to Cheer on Tennis Teams at Double Served

No racquet? No problem.

You don’t have to actually play tennis to take part in the island’s most festive fundraiser. This Friday, the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club is putting on “Double Served,” where 28 tennis teams will compete for top honors. The entire community is invited to attend to cheer on their favorite teams, nosh on delicious bites, sip on adult beverages and rock out to music from a live DJ. The best part? Proceeds benefit Safe Harbor.

It’s all happening on Friday, May 2 from 3 to 10 pm at the Coronado Tennis Center.

“You don’t have to love tennis or even play it,” said Colby Freer, event committee member. “You just have to show up, grab a beverage, and party at a unique venue. Once a year, the courts become the coolest Friday afternoon hangout in town.”

This year’s event — the fourth annual Double Served — is turning into the biggest one ever, according to Lyle Anderson, event chair.

“This isn’t your average tennis tournament,” said Anderson. “Each team brings its personality to life with punny names and themed outfits. You might spot Sibling Rivalry’s Maggie and Dave Matthews as Mario and Luigi, You’ve Been Served’s Michelle Darnell and Kelly Cahoon as chefs, or Net Ninjas’ Austen and Krysta McRea in full ninja gear. The creativity, camaraderie, and costumes make this a can’t-miss community tradition.”

When it comes to drinks and cocktails, guests will sip on Juneshine, Easy Rider and drinks from Harland Brewing and Flying Embers. Emerald Spear Tequila is serving up a signature “Drop Shot” and Longball is taking over Court 4 with a craft cocktail experience at the Craft Cart.

The unique space makes for high-energy venue, complete with music from a local DJ. Spectators get to take in in all the action court-side, with tons of laughs from the MC tennis pro, according to Freer.

“This isn’t your typical fundraiser on a hotel lawn or in a ballroom,” said Freer. “It’s a once-a-year chance to party on the courts, a space that’s usually reserved for quiet whispers.”

It’s also a culinary celebration that keeps players and spectators fueled and happy. Everyone will enjoy sandwiches from Boney’s, chips and salsa from Miguel’s, sliders from Lil’ Piggies, and assorted bites from Clayton’s and Nicky Rottens, as well as sweet treats from Mootime Creamery.

Spectators can dress the part and participate in sporty revelry.

“We encourage the chaos,” said Freer. “Bring your energy, your flair, and dress like you’re crashing the coolest courtside party of the year.”

And don’t forget the exciting loot. This year’s raffle and silent auction are packed with lots of incredible prizes including a beauty basket from Nordstrom valued at more than $500, a brand-new bike from Holland’s Bicycles, curated baskets from the Coronado Club and Live Nado, and tennis lessons from Mo at the Coronado Tennis Center.

“We’re tossing the rules over the fence and turning the baseline into a dance floor,” said Freer. “Expect cocktails, music, raffles, and a whole lot of energy—all while supporting Coronado’s kids and families through the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club and Safe Harbor.”

Safe Harbor Coronado plays a vital role in the community, offering mental wellness education and support to students across every grade level in Coronado, according to Anderson. Their work helps the entire Coronado community navigate life’s challenges with resilience and compassion.

“As the Board President of Safe Harbor, I saw a perfect opportunity four years ago to combine my love of tennis, the incredible generosity of the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club, and our shared passion for supporting mental wellness,” said Anderson. “Together, we’ve built a fun, meaningful tradition that raises critical funds for Safe Harbor’s mission—to provide skills, support, and resources to every Coronado resident, young and old.”

