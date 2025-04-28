Islander Boys Win Central League Track & Field Championships

The Coronado Islanders had two meets this past week. Head coach Cameron Gary provides the details below.

April 24 League Meet vs. Crawford, Kearny & Madison

The Islanders were in action on Thursday, April 24 for their last Central League meet of the year. This competition featured the Islanders, and teams from Madison, Kearny and Crawford high schools. For the purpose of League standings, the Islanders were matched up against Kearny and Madison, respectively. This competition took place at Madison high school.

The Islander boys’ team was led by junior sprinter Davin Collins, who notched victories in the 100- and 200-meter Dash events, recording times of 11.54 and 23.05 seconds, respectively. Collins is the Central League leader in both those events. Collins also ran legs on the victorious 4×100 and 4×400 Relay teams. For the former, he was joined by senior David Castillo, junior William Heyen, and junior Mason Gibbs, as they recorded a time of 45.60 seconds. For the latter, he was joined by sophomore Emiliano Marquez, junior Nathan Ayan, and freshman Niko Andretic. This quartet recorded a time of 3:35.87.

Other individual event winners on the boys’ side included Marquez, who won the 300m Hurdles (43.97 seconds), Ayan, who won the 400m Dash (51.33 seconds), junior Vincent Russo, who won the 800m Run (2:04.74, personal record – PR), and senior Reif Souder, who won the 110m Hurdles (16.84 seconds). Ayan is also the Central League Leader for both the 400 and 800 meter runs.

The Islander girls were led by junior sprinter Micaela Gistaro, who notched double victories in the 200m Dash (25.83 seconds) and 400m Dash events (58.59 seconds – PR). Gistaro’s 400m time is the leading time in the Central league this year. Additionally, she was joined by senior Lauren Gilhooly, sophomore Maya Wilson, and junior Summer Little to claim victory in the 4x100m Relay, with a time of 48.52 seconds. This relay quartet is the leading girls Sprint Relay team in the Central League and the third fastest in the entire San Diego CIF section.

Other Islander girls’ winners included sophomore Nadia Roos in the 800m Run, with a time of 2:45.63, and freshman Claudia Wagner, who claimed double victories in the Long Jump and Triple Jump events with leaps of 14’10” and 31’5”, respectively. Wagner is the Central League leader in both events.

Regarding the team scores, the Islander girls defeated Madison by the score of 63–15. However, they fell to Kearny by the score of 70–57. The lady Islanders finish the 2025 Central League season with a record of 2–2.

The Islander boys defeated Madison by the score of 82.5–46.5. The Islanders also prevailed over Kearny by the score 78.5–53.5. The Islander boys finished the season undefeated, with a perfect 4–0 record. Thus, the Islander boys are the 2025 Central League champions.

April 26 Dick Wilkins Frosh/Soph Championships

On April 26, several Islanders competed in the Dick Wilkins Frosh/Soph Championships, held at Del Norte high school. This meet originated a few decades ago to celebrate and recognize the top-performing freshman and sophomore athletes in the San Diego CIF section. The meet has grown to the point where nearly every school in the section takes part. This year’s competition featured entries from 82 schools, with athletes competing solely against other athletes in their same grade. Acceptance into this meet is predicated on an athlete’s prior documented performances. Therefore, an athlete must be among the top 20–30 athletes in their event within their respective grades.

The Islanders were led by sophomore Emiliano Marquez. He competed in the Invitational section (top nine seeded entries) of the 110m Hurdles and 300m Hurdles. The top six athletes in the Invitational sections win medals. Marquez was a double-medalist, based on his 4th place finishes in both events. His 110m Hurdles time (16.48 seconds, wind-legal) was a personal record (PR), as was his 300m Hurdles time (41.90 seconds). Marquez is the Central League leader in both those events.

Joining Marquez as an Invitational event medalist was sophomore Maya Wilson. She finished 3rd in the Girls Invitational 400m Dash with a time of 61.11 seconds. Wilson barely missed making the podium in the Invitational 200m Dash with her 7th place finish, in a time of 26.86 seconds (wind-legal).

The remaining Islanders who qualified for and competed in this meet are as follows (events/overall placing)… Sophomore Xavier Marsh (Open 200m Dash; 16th place, 23.72 seconds), freshman Niko Andretic (Open 400m Dash; 8th place, 55.46 seconds), freshman Jeremiah Albrektsen (Invite High Jump; 9th place, 5’1”), freshman Liam Morocco (Invite Long Jump; 10th place, 18’5.25”), freshman Claudia Wagner (Invite Long Jump; 10th place, 14’9”), and sophomore Trey Stallworth (Invite Long Jump; 15th place, 16’9.5”). The Islanders also sent a freshman Open 4×100 Relay team of Ah’Mahn Oliver, Morocco, Andretic, and Albrektsen. They finished 10th with a time of 48.41 seconds.





