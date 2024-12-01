CHS Girls Basketball Wins First Two Games: Best Start Since 2020-21

Loaded with eight freshmen, the Coronado High School Varsity Girls Basketball team won its first two games of the season for the first time since 2020-21. On Nov. 26 they beat Castle Park 39-25, and defeated Southwest, 36-33, on Nov. 22.

The Division 5 Islanders return four starters from 2023-24: Seniors Selena Herrera and Alina Molina-Murietta, and sophomores Charlie Reyman and Mary Chiles. They added one senior, Alyssa McWilliams, and one sophomore, Akenna Thornton, in addition to freshmen Emily Albin, Savannah Arnold, Olivia DeSanti, Gabby Fichter, Sarah Goren, Selena Hohuan-Fabius, and Siena Kieffer.

Several of the players are crossover athletes. Albin, Arnold, DeSena, Kieffer, and Thorton all played Islander volleyball in the fall, while McWilliams played tennis and plans to play lacrosse in the spring.

Versus Southwest

The team started strong in their first game of the season, leading 23-8 at the half. Southwest mounted a fierce comeback in the third quarter by scoring 19 points to Coronado’s seven. With the gap closed to three points, 30-27, Coronado maintained their three-point lead through the fourth, managing to hang on for the win, 36-33.

Versus Castle Park

The Islanders once again had leads after the first and second quarters, 10-7 and 20-14. This time, however, they stretched those leads, scoring more in every quarter than their opponent. The Islanders won convincingly, 39-25. “Gabby [Fichter] played well,” said coach John Coolidge, adding that Selena Hohuan-Fabius “took over that first half” with her strong defense and blocked shots.

When asked to share some highlights, Reyman was enthusiastic, mentioning every player who played, and highlighting a few. “Savvy [Savannah Arnold] had a really good game,” said Reyman. “She played really well. Her three pointers are so good. Gabby [Fichter] had a good game, too. She always is so good.”

Notable

Freshman guard Fichter scored in double figures in both games, 16 and 10. Herrera and Arnold played in their first game against Castle Park. Herrera picked up where she left off last season with a 14-point outing, while Arnold contributed 10. Arnold and Herrera each made two threes.

Already this season eight players have scored at least once, including Albin (7), Arnold (10), DeSanti (2), Fichter (26), Herrera (14), Molina (3), Reyman (8), and Thornton (5).

“I’m very optimistic,” said Coach John Coolidge, noting the strength that crossover athletes provide, as well as the speed of several of the freshmen. “They work hard every day at practice.”

Outlook

The team plays in the Central League with Canyon Hills, Clairemont, Kearny, Lincoln, and Mission Bay. Clairemont is the only team in Division 5 with Coronado. Lincoln is in Division 3 and the others, Division 4. Coronado has its work cut out, but with a strong showing to start the season, this could be a breakout year for the team. The team’s unusual schedule means that it will have nine consecutive home games, then six away, and will end the season with two at home. League play begins Jan. 10 vs. Lincoln.

“I am really excited because I think that we have a really good team this season,” said Reyman. “I think that it has a lot to do with our team bonding.”

December Schedule: All Home Games in CHS Gym

Date Opponent Start Time 12/3 Monte Vista 6 pm 12/11 Canyon Crest 6 pm 12/13 Castle Park 6 pm 12/18 Sweetwater 6:30 pm 12/20 Hilltop 6 pm





