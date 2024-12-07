Bluewater Boathouse Coronado, a Great Place For a Holiday Meal

Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill in Coronado is a lovely place to enjoy a fresh seafood dinner anytime of year, but they make the holidays extra special with their decor and special menus. On Tuesday, December 10, Bluewater will host its ‘Second Tuesday Tasting’ with a California Holiday Lobster menu:

Local California Spiny Lobster in season and served with drawn butter on this night only. We pair this delicacy with Tuscany’s Querceto Chianti Classic following a first course choice of housemade New England or Manhattan Chowder or Salad accompanied by Maso Caneli Pinot Grigio from Italy. The cost of this special evening is $85.

Guests can enjoy the ambience and suggested wine pairings anytime during the holiday season. I was able to enjoy a preview of the holiday atmosphere on Dec. 2, the day Bluewater transformed their dining room and entryway to celebrate the holiday season with twinkling lights and a shaka wielding Santa. While California Spiny Lobster was not available that night, we were served by Mijo who took great care of us and made wonderful suggestions off the menu while pairing wines with each course.

We started our meal with the Ponzu Sashimi Scallop appetizer that came with Wasabi aioli, orange tobiko, wake salad and pickled ginger. It was not something I would have thought to order but it was fresh and delicious and a great way to start the meal. Mijo suggested pairing with Abadia de San Campio Estate, Albarino, Spain. The light and refreshing white wine paired wonderfully.

I enjoyed the dinner with my father who ordered the New England Clam Chowder. Having grown up in Connecticut and spending time with my grandparents in Cape Cod, I can say with confidence this is one of the best clam chowders you will find on the West Coast. It was creamy, thick and delicious. The Bluewater chowder has sea clams, cream, celery, potato, onion and herbs.

Nothing says the holidays like lobster, so I ordered their Rock Lobster Tail that is oven baked and served with drawn butter. You can choose from a host of sides from which I chose the asparagus and scalloped potatoes. The meal was delicious, the large tail was succulent and the sides were cooked very well. My father chose the Misoyaki Butterfish, Black Cod – it’s a miso glazed fish served with green beens, coconut rice and eel sauce with green onion and daikon sprouts. He loved his meal and was pleased with that recommendation.

After such a delicious meal we didn’t need dessert, but we couldn’t pass up the Java Mud Pie. It is a sinful ice cream pie with a chocolate cookie crust. I highly recommend sharing it as it is a generous portion.

All in all, my holiday dinner date with my father was a wonderful experience. From the friendly staff, the scrumptious food and the holiday atmosphere, he Coronado Bluewater Boathouse will not disappoint.





