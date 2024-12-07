Saturday, December 7, 2024
Bluewater Boathouse Coronado, a Great Place For a Holiday Meal

The Coronado Bluewater Boathouse decorated for the holidays with a view of the Hotel Del decorations in the background.

Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill in Coronado is a lovely place to enjoy a fresh seafood dinner anytime of year, but they make the holidays extra special with their decor and special menus. On Tuesday, December 10, Bluewater will host its ‘Second Tuesday Tasting’ with a California Holiday Lobster menu:

Local California Spiny Lobster in season and served with drawn butter on this night only. We pair this delicacy with Tuscany’s Querceto Chianti Classic following a first course choice of housemade New England or Manhattan Chowder or Salad accompanied by Maso Caneli Pinot Grigio from Italy. The cost of this special evening is $85.

Santa greets patrons as they enter the Boathouse.

Guests can enjoy the ambience and suggested wine pairings anytime during the holiday season. I was able to enjoy a preview of the holiday atmosphere on Dec. 2, the day Bluewater transformed their dining room and entryway to celebrate the holiday season with twinkling lights and a shaka wielding Santa. While California Spiny Lobster was not available that night, we were served by Mijo who took great care of us and made wonderful suggestions off the menu while pairing wines with each course.

Ponzu Sashimi Sea Scallops Appetizer

We started our meal with the Ponzu Sashimi Scallop appetizer that came with Wasabi aioli, orange tobiko, wake salad and pickled ginger. It was not something I would have thought to order but it was fresh and delicious and a great way to start the meal. Mijo suggested pairing with Abadia de San Campio Estate, Albarino, Spain. The light and refreshing white wine paired wonderfully.

Cup of New England Clam Chowder.

I enjoyed the dinner with my father who ordered the New England Clam Chowder. Having grown up in Connecticut and spending time with my grandparents in Cape Cod, I can say with confidence this is one of the best clam chowders you will find on the West Coast. It was creamy, thick and delicious. The Bluewater chowder has sea clams, cream, celery, potato, onion and herbs.

The Bluewater Rock Lobster Tail and Misoyaki Butterfish were our main courses.

Nothing says the holidays like lobster, so I ordered their Rock Lobster Tail that is oven baked and served with drawn butter. You can choose from a host of sides from which I chose the asparagus and scalloped potatoes. The meal was delicious, the large tail was succulent and the sides were cooked very well. My father chose the Misoyaki Butterfish, Black Cod – it’s a miso glazed fish served with green beens, coconut rice and eel sauce with green onion and daikon sprouts. He loved his meal and was pleased with that recommendation.

Java Mud Pie

After such a delicious meal we didn’t need dessert, but we couldn’t pass up the Java Mud Pie. It is a sinful ice cream pie with a chocolate cookie crust. I highly recommend sharing it as it is a generous portion.

All in all, my holiday dinner date with my father was a wonderful experience. From the friendly staff, the scrumptious food and the holiday atmosphere, he Coronado Bluewater Boathouse will not disappoint.

 



Jeannie is a retired Naval Aviator and Public Affairs Officer whose post-Navy career includes freelance writing, PR Consulting and a two year stint as the San Diego Padres Military Affairs Advisor. Having been stationed in various parts of the country including Washington D.C., Florida and Hawaii, Jeannie appreciates how amazing the Coronado community is and loves the experience her children have had growing up here. Jeannie earned her BS in Marine Biology from Auburn University, her MS in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego and her MA in Communication and Media Relations at San Diego State University. A life-long learner and avid traveler Jeannie enjoys writing travel pieces, Navy stories and anything else that will broaden her perspective. When she is not working you will find her watching her boys play sports, walking Odin at dog beach, hiking, playing beach volleyball or spending time with the family.

