Veranda Restaurant Set to Debut at Hotel del Coronado in April

Managing Editor
The Hotel del Coronado has announced its newest culinary concept, Veranda, set to debut in April 2025 in the space formerly known as Sheerwater. As part of the hotel’s extensive $550 million revitalization project, Veranda will feature a lush, garden-inspired design and offer an al fresco dining experience in its oceanfront setting. This addition joins the anticipated Nobu Del Coronado, set to open in May 2025.

Drawing inspiration from the hotel’s historic wraparound veranda, Veranda restaurant captures the charm and elegance of The Del’s past while embracing contemporary design. When Hotel del Coronado opened in 1888, a 20-foot-wide veranda encircled the building, offering a continuous walk of 1,800 feet around the hotel. This iconic feature allowed visitors to take in the soothing ocean breeze and remains a symbol of the hotel’s historic charm.

Veranda’s menu pays homage to The Del’s Southern California roots, celebrating the area’s rich culinary traditions with a focus on locally sourced ingredients and purveyor partnerships. Guests can enjoy starters like grilled California Artichokes or broiled West Coast Oysters with rich chorizo butter, and entrees including American classics with a twist like Veranda’s French Dip, grilled Whole Red Mountain Trout Noisette, Certified Angus Beef Steaks and a Dungeness Crab “Wedge.”

Veranda will also offer specialty nights such as Wednesday’s signature fried chicken, Thursday’s herb-crusted Creekstone prime rib, and Friday’s seafood boil with Maine lobster tail, Sea Cortez shrimp, and Dungeness crab. The cocktail menu will include timeless classics with a modern twist, complemented by a California-forward wine list that highlights both beloved favorites and exciting new discoveries.

“Veranda is designed to be a gathering place where guests can relax, connect, and enjoy exceptional food with breathtaking views,” says Executive Chef Brian Archibald. “We’ve created a menu that complements the restaurant’s inviting atmosphere, offering both familiar favorites and exciting new flavors.”

The restaurant will offer 159 seats in total, including 18 indoor seats, creating an intimate atmosphere that blends casual comfort with modern elegance. In the spirit of the hotel’s original wraparound veranda where guests strolled, mingled, and lounged to take in the sea air, Veranda invites guests to gather with family and friends and enjoy delicious food, rich conversation, and remarkable views of the Pacific Ocean.

Bringing The Del into a new era, The Del’s transformative six-year revitalization culminates in June 2025 with the completion of a $160+ million restoration of the iconic Victorian building. Guests will experience the timeless magic of the original hotel, where every room boasts its own distinct personality and historical charm.

Hotel del Coronado is located at 1500 Orange Ave., Coronado, CA 92118. To make a reservation, please visit Hilton.com or call 212-262-8100.

For more information on Veranda and to make reservations, visit: https://www.hoteldel.com/dine/veranda-restaurant/



Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

