Nobu Coming to Hotel del Coronado – Bringing Signature Japanese Cuisine and Locally Inspired Dishes in 2025

Signature black miso cod and other Nobu specialties.

The Hotel del Coronado has announced plans to bring world-renowned Japanese restaurant Nobu to the historic hotel, marking the continued expansion of its culinary experiences and the newest addition to the restaurant empire founded by Nobu Matsuhisa and Robert De Niro. The opening of Nobu at The Del is part of the last phase of Blackstone’s more than $550 million restoration and revitalization of the hotel. [The Hotel del Coronado is owned by the Blackstone Group and managed by the Hilton Hotels as part of their Curio Collection.]

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa

“Coronado is an iconic beach community in San Diego, and Hotel del Coronado is one of California’s most signature beach hotels, making it the perfect place for Nobu,” said Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. “We look forward to bringing guests the Nobu signatures they have come to love, along with some exceptional items and experiences that will only be available at Nobu Hotel del Coronado.”

Taking over the space previously occupied by Sheerwater, Nobu at Hotel del Coronado will offer over 3,700 square feet of stunning indoor and al fresco oceanfront dining space, including outdoor covered patio dining with a pagoda bar and dedicated sushi bar. Nobu-signature dishes will be featured including the iconic Black Miso Cod and Yellowtail Jalapeño, as well as Nobu’s world-renowned sushi, plus locally inspired dishes and cocktails.

Yellowtail Jalapeño
Robert De Niro, Chef Nobu Matsuhisa

“We are honored to bring the acclaimed Nobu to this community and to Hotel del Coronado,” said Managing Director Sanjiv Hulugalle. “Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and the rest of the Nobu organization have created a genre-defining experience and destination for impeccable food and service. Much like what Hotel del Coronado has done to redefine contemporary hospitality, Nobu has done with dining—making this a perfect marriage of quality and timeless tradition.”

Nobu is recognized for pioneering a new-style Japanese cuisine, started as a business partnership in 1994 between Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and his partners: actor Robert De Niro, producer Meir Teper, and restaurateur Drew Nieporent. Originating in New York as the flagship restaurant, the Nobu brand is now an empire with 53 locations that spans across five continents.

Nobu at Hotel del Coronado is planned to open in early 2025.

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

