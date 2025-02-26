The Del Welcomes Executive Chef Brian Archibald as Nobu and Veranda are set to Debut

The Hotel del Coronado has announced the appointment of Brian Archibald as Executive Chef. Archibald will oversee culinary operations at the resort and lead the property’s culinary team across all concepts. Located on property are award-winning Serẽa, Sun Deck, Babcock & Story Bar, ENO Market & Pizzeria as well as two brand new culinary concepts slated to open in this spring: Nobu Del Coronado and Veranda. Chef Archibald’s appointment is set to usher in a new era of culinary success for The Del, bringing a fresh vision and innovative approach to the guest experience.

A graduate from California Culinary Academy in San Francisco, Chef Archibald has over 25 years of hospitality experience. Having worked in Michelin-starred kitchens alongside powerhouses like Chef and Restaurateur Daniel Boulud and James Beard Award-nominated Chef Alex Lee, Chef Archibald has served in leadership positions including sous chef, executive chef, director of culinary & beverage and more. Throughout his career, Archibald has led the culinary teams at hotels including The Graduate Hotel, The Boulders Resort & Spa, JW Marriott Desert Ridge, The Phoenician Resort and more and, most recently, held the position of Director of Culinary & Beverage at Playa Largo Resort & Spa.

“I am honored to join the team at the iconic Hotel del Coronado at such an exciting time in its storied history,” said Archibald. “With Nobu Del Coronado and Veranda restaurant set to open in the coming months, our team is aiming to create dining experiences that are as unforgettable as our oceanfront setting. I’m looking forward to elevating the resort’s already exceptional dining scene and offering guests an experience that is both innovative and deeply connected to the local culture.”





