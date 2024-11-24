Monday, November 25, 2024
“Gladiator II”: An Intense Movie Made for the Big Screen

Jeannie Groeneveld
Official Movie Poster Gladiator II

Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator II” opened at Coronado’s Vintage Village Theatre November 22, bringing a non-stop action film with epic imagery to start the holiday season. “Gladiator II” is a sequel that takes place 16 years after the original, following the life of Hanno/Lucius Aurelius [played by Paul Mescal], the son of Maximus, whose destiny brings him back to Rome and the Colosseum. While not quite the historical epic film that the original “Gladiator” was, the performances by Mescal, Denzel Washington [Macrinus] and Pedro Pascal [General Marcus Acacius] make “Gladiator II” an intense and captivating movie worth watching in the theater.

Screen Shot from the final trailer of Gladiator II, one of the epic battle scenes in the Coliseum.

The battle scenes in the Colosseum were unbelievable, yet historically inspired, and will leave movie goers reeling. From gruesome battles with exotic creatures to a naval battle, the action packed film transports the audience to a Rome that seems bizarre and unimaginable. Mescal did a fantastic job in the battle scenes as Hanno/Lucius, inspiring his troops and honoring the memory of his father, Maximus, but couldn’t quite achieve the incredible performance by they original Gladiator, Russell Crowe.

Pedro Pascal’s performance as General Acacius was fantastic. Photo screen shot of final trailer.

Denzel Washington’s performance is one of the highlights of the movie. Washington plays Macrinus, an ambitious and manipulative member of Roman society who ends up purchasing Lucius as part of his team of gladiators. Macrinus’ initial meetings with Lucius make him a likable character but as his political ambitions unfold Washington demonstrates his ability to transform into the most evil of villains.

Denzel Washington gave a stellar performance as Macrinus in Gladiator II.

There were many references to the original “Gladiator” in the sequel, from flashbacks and quotes to the dramatic music, but the most powerful was Maximus’ quote, “What we do in life echoes in eternity.” The sequel did a great job of honoring Maximus’ legacy through his son and stories from other characters throughout the movie.

Mescal plays Lucius Aurelius in Gladiator II, official movie poster.

“Gladiator II” is an action/adventure film, rated R for blood and violence. Movie goers should know that the film is gruesome, with fight scenes that will have even the most battle-ready cringing. The movie is visually stunning, has a great storyline that will keep movie goers on the edge of their seats.

 



Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie is a retired Naval Aviator and Public Affairs Officer whose post-Navy career includes freelance writing, PR Consulting and a two year stint as the San Diego Padres Military Affairs Advisor. Having been stationed in various parts of the country including Washington D.C., Florida and Hawaii, Jeannie appreciates how amazing the Coronado community is and loves the experience her children have had growing up here. Jeannie earned her BS in Marine Biology from Auburn University, her MS in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego and her MA in Communication and Media Relations at San Diego State University. A life-long learner and avid traveler Jeannie enjoys writing travel pieces, Navy stories and anything else that will broaden her perspective. When she is not working you will find her watching her boys play sports, walking Odin at dog beach, hiking, playing beach volleyball or spending time with the family.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

