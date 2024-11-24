“Gladiator II”: An Intense Movie Made for the Big Screen

Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator II” opened at Coronado’s Vintage Village Theatre November 22, bringing a non-stop action film with epic imagery to start the holiday season. “Gladiator II” is a sequel that takes place 16 years after the original, following the life of Hanno/Lucius Aurelius [played by Paul Mescal], the son of Maximus, whose destiny brings him back to Rome and the Colosseum. While not quite the historical epic film that the original “Gladiator” was, the performances by Mescal, Denzel Washington [Macrinus] and Pedro Pascal [General Marcus Acacius] make “Gladiator II” an intense and captivating movie worth watching in the theater.

The battle scenes in the Colosseum were unbelievable, yet historically inspired, and will leave movie goers reeling. From gruesome battles with exotic creatures to a naval battle, the action packed film transports the audience to a Rome that seems bizarre and unimaginable. Mescal did a fantastic job in the battle scenes as Hanno/Lucius, inspiring his troops and honoring the memory of his father, Maximus, but couldn’t quite achieve the incredible performance by they original Gladiator, Russell Crowe.

Denzel Washington’s performance is one of the highlights of the movie. Washington plays Macrinus, an ambitious and manipulative member of Roman society who ends up purchasing Lucius as part of his team of gladiators. Macrinus’ initial meetings with Lucius make him a likable character but as his political ambitions unfold Washington demonstrates his ability to transform into the most evil of villains.

There were many references to the original “Gladiator” in the sequel, from flashbacks and quotes to the dramatic music, but the most powerful was Maximus’ quote, “What we do in life echoes in eternity.” The sequel did a great job of honoring Maximus’ legacy through his son and stories from other characters throughout the movie.

“Gladiator II” is an action/adventure film, rated R for blood and violence. Movie goers should know that the film is gruesome, with fight scenes that will have even the most battle-ready cringing. The movie is visually stunning, has a great storyline that will keep movie goers on the edge of their seats.





