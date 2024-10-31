Thursday, October 31, 2024
Shore Duty to Host Comedy for a Cause, A Beyond the Teams Fundraiser, Nov. 21

Jeannie Groeneveld
Comedy for a Cause poster, photo provided by Heidi Iverson

Beyond the Teams, a local nonprofit, is holding their fundraiser, Comedy for a Cause, at Shore Duty on Orange Ave. in Coronado, November 21 at 7 pm. The idea for a local comedy fundraiser came from Beyond the Teams’ Ambassador and former Navy SEAL, David Charbonnet, who thought this would be a fun way to raise money for a great cause.

David Charbonnet is a Board Member for VIP NeuroRehabilitation and sits with Brian Terrell, their executive director. Photo: VIP NeuroRehabilitation website.

VIP NeuroRehabilitation (VIP Rehab) is the beneficiary for the proceeds from the event. VIP Rehab is a San Diego based nonprofit that aspires to deliver top-quality outpatient
NeuroRehabilitation care to disabled military and veterans. Charbonnet received care from VIP Rehab after his life-changing injury during SEAL training in 2011 left him paralyzed. Charbonnet was so grateful for the great care he was provided that he took on a role as president of the organization two years after being treated by them. Today Charbonnet is a member of their board and is committed to finding ways to raise money to ensure those in need have access to the incredible care provided by VIP Rehab.

Andy Hendrickson, a former Coronado resident, will perform at Comedy for a Cause. Photo: andyhendrickson.com

The comedians performing at the event include Steve Briggs and Coronado local Andy Hendrickson. Steve is a stand-up comedian who has been featured on hit shows like Netflix’s “Unbelievable,” HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and TruTV’s “Lafftracks.”  Steven’s performances have been described as dynamic, high-energy performances, keeping audiences engaged and entertained. Andy is the son and brother of Navy SEALs and grew up in Coronado. He has been performing for more than 25 years, he built his career in New York City and now lives in Los Angeles. Andy’s material is based on real life experiences and he has a clever and conversational style. He was happy to support this great cause and is looking forward to performing in his hometown saying, “26 years in comedy and I’m finally doing a show in Coronado. I’m really looking forward to seeing some friends and family and hopefully raising a lot of money for a wonderful cause.”

Tickets to the event can be purchased on the Eventbrite website. The event is limited to 100 tickets and all the money from the tickets goes directly to the charity as the comedians are performing pro-bono.

Shore Duty owners Bill Rogers and Marc Lord

Beyond the Teams Executive Director Heidi Iverson approached Shore Duty in Coronado as a possible venue for the event. Shore Duty’s owners were more than happy to support this local nonprofit and host their first comedy night. According to the Shore Duty website, “Our restaurant is not just about exceptional food; it’s about community. Owners Bill Rogers and Marc Lord have supported local businesses over the years. Shore Duty incorporates the sense of our community and respect for our military into their operations.”

Beyond the Teams was established in 2019 to engage and empower former Navy SEALs, veterans and first responders to push their personal boundaries and seize their full potential through continued service. “Beyond the Teams supports veterans through rehabilitation services and tailored programs designed to empower recovery and re-engage warriors in meaningful pursuits,” said Iverson. “Our organization is dedicated to extending the sense of camaraderie and service beyond active duty, providing a community for veterans to thrive.”

 



Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie is a retired Naval Aviator and Public Affairs Officer whose post-Navy career includes freelance writing, PR Consulting and a two year stint as the San Diego Padres Military Affairs Advisor. Having been stationed in various parts of the country including Washington D.C., Florida and Hawaii, Jeannie appreciates how amazing the Coronado community is and loves the experience her children have had growing up here. Jeannie earned her BS in Marine Biology from Auburn University, her MS in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego and her MA in Communication and Media Relations at San Diego State University. A life-long learner and avid traveler Jeannie enjoys writing travel pieces, Navy stories and anything else that will broaden her perspective. When she is not working you will find her watching her boys play sports, walking Odin at dog beach, hiking, playing beach volleyball or spending time with the family.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

