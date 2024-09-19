Shore Duty Brings Award Winning Spirits and Homemade Offerings to Local Food Scene

With an emphasis on catering to Coronado residents and members of the military, Shore Duty is ready to welcome the community after a soft opening month. Locals Bill Rogers and Marc Lord connected through Island Beer Club and are partners in this new venture. Both Rogers and Lord were born in Coronado and Rogers grew up here in a military family, graduating from CHS in 1992.

Rogers, who acts as the general manager, has a background in sales, and had his first foray into the culinary scene working with a college buddy in his barbeque catering business. That’s where he learned all about grilling and the food industry.

“We became a bar known for its food,” says Rogers.

In 2012, when he realized that there were more than 150 breweries in San Diego, he felt that the market was saturated but found that there were only two distilleries. Originally, he started a distillery in Spring Valley with his first partner Steve Grella, and when the law changed so that craft distilleries could offer tastings, he started looking for a more central location. He and Lord even signed a letter of intent on the current space in Coronado in 2017, but it didn't work out, so they found a spot in Barrio Logan and opened Liberty Call Distilling Co.

When they learned that Serrano’s was closing, Rogers immediately reached out to secure the space and signed a five-year lease, with an option for another five years, in May. Hoping to be open by July 4, they discovered floor, wiring, and other issues that come with updating an old building. They worked quickly and started with a soft opening in early August. Their grand opening was the weekend of August 30, with a ribbon cutting and packed house.

He says they didn’t spend a fortune on remodeling to help keep their prices affordable, especially geared for locals. His wife Fran helps with human resources and decor. The stunning military-themed photos behind the bar were taken by retired Marine Jason Morgan. Many of the other locally themed photos were taken by Fran and there are 50 additional photos that will be put up as soon, as time allows, after their whirlwind opening.

During the remodeling, they kept finding painted artwork on the brick from the original Forsythe family’s Mexican Village. The wooden beams were always there but had been covered up through the years.

Rogers says they have 30 part- and full-time employees and notes that they have been lucky to find good people. He shared that they have found that people like working for a locally-owned family establishment. Some of the staff came over from Liberty Call Distilling Co. in Barrio Logan, while others are locals, so residents will see familiar faces.

“We strive to bring out hot food, cold drinks, and provide excellent service to ensure satisfied customers,” highlights Rogers. “The menus at our two locations are similar, but diners will see differences. So far, the most popular item has been the Bridge Burger, which features a huge half bacon/beef smashed burger. Our meat is all freshly ground, and we take pride in our freshly baked buns and homemade sauces.”

His personal favorite is the LanRoc Farms Pork Chop with a Maple Bourbon Glaze, accompanied by seasonal vegetables and mashed potatoes. His go-to drink is Bill’s Old Fashioned, and he promises if you try it, you will like it. The bar offers local beers, and the partners have a great rapport with all the breweries on draft. With a full complement of craft cocktails, the bar features their award winning single malt whiskey, bourbon, white and spiced rum, gin, and more. Interesting mocktails are also on the menu.

Rogers laughs as he notes that Shore Duty was the worst kept secret before it opened, because everyone seemed to know it was coming. People kept sharing the news with him, not realizing he was involved. The goal is to create a “Cheers-like” atmosphere, where everyone knows your name at this new favorite locals’ place.

Be sure to check out the myriad of specials, which include a 15 percent discount for military personnel and affordable $17 dollar lunch options. Wednesday nights are Steak Nights, where diners get a 12 oz. New York Steak, a side, and choice of Bill’s Old Fashioned, draft beer, or glass of Pinot Grigio, or Cabernet. $22 Date Night offers a selection of entrees and a drink. Monday is buy one, get one wings for football season, and kids eat free on Tuesday.

“I’m proud of the professionalism of our team; the opening exceeded our expectations. We had more than 200 people for our ribbon cutting evening and then we were crowded through the Labor Day weekend. The staff got through it all with smiles. Now, we can take a breath and continue to finetune our systems,” comments Rogers.

The appetizers offer an interesting array of nachos, hand-cut French fries, Shore Duty Poutine, and Spicy Thai Shrimp. Several salad selections are available including the Beach Bowl and Coronado Cobb Salad. Moving through the menu, diners can opt for burgers or chicken and steak sandwich options. Entrees include a New York Steak with bourbon peppercorn sauce, Birria and Cauliflower tacos, Grilled Mahi Mahi, Drunken Chicken, and additional dishes. Located near the bay at 126 Orange Avenue, Shore Duty is ready to welcome locals and boasts the earliest happy hour in town, Monday through Friday from 1:45 to 5 pm. There is also a dedicated meeting space available to rent out for events. Reservations can be made by calling (619) 537-0645 or online at https://www.shoredutysd.com/. Check out Shore Duty on FB and Instagram.





