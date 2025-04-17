Thursday, April 17, 2025
Summer 2025 Adult Softball League

City of Coronado
City of Coronado

The Adult Co-Ed Softball League is returning to Coronado this summer! The league is a 3-pitch, self-pitch league. Games are on Sunday mornings, beginning May 4. All games take place at Tidelands Park in Coronado.

Deadline for entry is Monday, April 28, 2025. Team registration is required on CivicRec. No team? No problem! Call the Park & Beach staff to be added to the “Free Agent” list.

For more information contact the Parks and Beaches division of Coronado Recreation and Golf Services at 619-964-6646, or email [email protected]. To register visit: coronado.ca.us/register or use this direct link bit.ly/SummerAdultSoftballLeague.

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

