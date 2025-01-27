Honoring a Hero – Naval Air Station North Island Holds Lassen Helicopter Dedication

The Lassen Helicopter Dedication, in honor of Medal of Honor Recipient Commander Clyde Lassen, was held at the Lowry Base Theater on Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI) on January 25. Hundreds of guests gathered for the inspiring ceremony that shared the incredible story of Cmdr. Lassen and his helicopter crew that rescued downed naval aviators during the Vietnam War.

Lassen and his crew launched on a search and rescue mission June 19, 1968 off of USS Prebble (DLG 15). Despite heavy enemy fire, dangerous terrain and limited fuel, Lassen skillfully piloted his helicopter to save two naval aviators whose F-4J Phantom II was shot down over North Vietnam. Lassen was the first Naval Aviator and fifth member of the United States Navy to be awarded the Medal of Honor for bravery in Vietnam.

The Navy Region Southwest Band played during the ceremony that included Captain Bill Personius USN (Ret.) as the Master of Ceremonies. Personius, a former Navy helicopter pilot and currently the president of the NHA Historical Association, spent the last four years leading the effort to raise money for the memorial helicopter and coordinating the dedication events. Guest speakers included Vice Admiral Dan Cheever, Commander Naval Air Forces, Rear Admiral Gary Jones USN (Ret.), providing keynote remarks, and CAPT John Holtzclaw USN (Ret.), one of the rescued pilots from the F4J Phantom II, unveiling the Lassen Medal of Honor Citation Plaque.

Cheever gave a short update of current events and then thanked all those who contributed to the effort of making this dedication a reality. He closed by saying, “Today we remember the legacy of Cmdr. Lassen, a true American hero… We all hope that we will have that kind of courage when we are called upon.” Jones followed the Air Boss and said, “The Medal of Honor commemorates those who have shaped our nation’s history and continue to inspire with their acts of valor, humanity, patriotism and sacrifice. By honoring his valor and patriotism we are continuing to inspire all those who wear the wings of gold.”

The ceremony also included a short yet powerful video documentary detailing the rescue mission from the perspective of the helicopter crew as well as the two aviators rescued during the mission. One of the most powerful messages shared was by CAPT Holtzclaw, who described the amazing individuals that saved his life so many years ago. He shared that the motto of the USS Lassen (DDG 82) (Cmdr. Clyde Lassen’s namesake ship) is ‘From Courage Life’ reminding everyone that it was the courage of Cmdr. Lassen and his helicopter crew that saved his life and the life of Lt. Cmdr. John ‘Zeke’ Burns.

After the event, Shayne Meder, the artist who painted the tail art on the memorial helicopter shared her thoughts saying, “I had the honor of attending the dedication of the Clyde Lassen memorial H-60 at NAS North Island. Listening to Capt John Holtzclaw speak and tell firsthand about that night gave me goosebumps and tears. It was truly amazing what Lassen and his crew did. It was bravery beyond imagination. FROM COURAGE LIFE!” Helicopter legends from near and far came to support this event and honor the memory of a true American Hero.

NASNI is the Navy’s ‘Master Helicopter Base,’ home to 16 helicopter squadrons, so it is only fitting to have a beautiful SH-60 Seahawk helicopter mounted on a pedestal just outside the main gate. The Lassen memorial helicopter is painted in a blue and gold design as a tribute to the 100 year celebration of Naval Aviation held back in 2011. Painted on the side of the helicopter is the squadron crest for HC-7, Lassen’s squadron, and upon the door is printed the name ‘LTJG Clyde Lassen.’ The helicopter sits across from local legend and Medal of Honor recipient Admiral James Stockdale’s A-4 Skyhawk. Only three naval aviators were awarded the Medal of Honor for bravery in Vietnam and two of those are recognized prominently at the entrance to Naval Air Station North Island.

