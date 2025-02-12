Coronado Robotics Student is Breaking Barriers for the Visually Impaired

Coronado High School Robotics is in its second year of competition and has seen great success, in part due to the many talented students investing their time and talent. Grace Dabbieri, a junior at Coronado High School, has not only contributed as a critical member of the robotics club, but is also paving the way for other visually impaired students around the world to have the opportunity to learn and grow through robotics competitions. First Tech Challenge robotics doesn’t have an established pathway for the blind or visually impaired but that wasn’t going to stop Grace from pursuing her dreams. “I wanted to be part of robotics, so I figured out a way to make it work,” said Grace. “I don’t view this as taking on a large task, I am simply pursuing something I love and finding a path forward. As I navigated the challenges of accessibility in robotics and in my life, I realized that many of these barriers exist not because they are impossible to overcome, but because there is a lack of awareness about best accessibility practices. I want to ensure that others like me have the same opportunities I’ve had, which is why I am committed to spreading awareness. By breaking down these barriers, I hope to make robotics more inclusive for everyone.” Grace recently started an Instagram page called ftc_for_the_blind in an effort to spread the word about FTC Robotics and their efforts to improve accessibility and inclusion to future blind innovators.

Grace moved with her family to Coronado when she was three years old. She has many fond memories of growing up here and being part of this community. Although she started school in San Diego at a program designed for blind children, she transferred to Coronado Village Elementary in second grade. When sharing about how Coronado Schools have supported her, Grace said, “Coronado quickly established a wonderful VI [Visually Impaired] program for me and any future students who may follow. I have an amazing O&M [Orientation and Mobility] teacher who taught me how to independently navigate the elementary, middle, and high school campuses. We also work on safely crossing streets, getting around town, and using public transportation. I also have an incredible TVI (Teacher of the Visually Impaired) who has helped me learn Braille and develop independence skills to live and advocate for myself. Additionally, I have a wonderful assistant, Ms. Yulia, who helps fill in the gaps when needed, such as converting math documents. She is just as important as everyone else in my support system.”

Coronado High School Principal Karin Mellina has been a huge supporter of CHS Robotics and of Grace. When asked about her thoughts on CHS and its programs to support students with disabilities, Ms. Mellina said, “CHS is deeply committed to fostering an inclusive and adaptable learning environment where all students have the support and opportunities they need to thrive. Our staff works diligently to ensure that students with disabilities are not only accommodated but empowered to excel in their passions and pursuits. Grace Dabbieri is a shining example of this spirit. Her dedication to making FTC Robotics more inclusive is truly inspiring, and her leadership is paving the way for students with visual impairments to fully engage in STEM opportunities. Grace’s perseverance and innovation reflect the very best of our school community, and we couldn’t be prouder of her efforts to create meaningful change.”

Grace shared that she has always been passionate about technology, explaining that technology has helped overcome challenges and allows her to access the things she loves. When asked what got her interested in robotics, Grace said, “I have always wondered, ‘How does this work? How can I build one?’ In elementary school, I started with small circuitry toys called LittleBits, creating simple circuits that would beep when a button was pressed. I also learned basic HTML to build small websites. By middle school, I knew technology was my passion and something I wanted to pursue further. I took a class in 3D printing and learned how to print models and objects. Unfortunately, this was my first encounter with the inaccessibility of certain technologies. Designing 3D files in a CAD program is heavily reliant on vision, and little progress has been made in making it accessible. While I can think of designs in my head and write instructions for a friend to create them, a significant portion of the process remains inaccessible to me. However, I can 3D print independently once the design is ready. In middle school, I also began experimenting with operating systems. I first explored Windows XP for fun but quickly discovered the power of coding and computers. I learned the Bash command line and now use Linux daily. I also learned how to host and maintain a Linux server and run my own website.”

Grace’s passion for robotics only grew as she got older and learned more. Grace said, “By high school, I knew I wanted to learn how to program. In ninth grade, I took AP Computer Science, where I learned Python. I found the class fascinating and passed with 101%. I also passed the AP exam. My TVI teacher told me I was the first blind student she had ever taught who passed this exam. Around the same time, my school started a robotics program, and I was eager to learn more about building and coding hardware. I knew there would be accessibility challenges, but I didn’t expect the incredible level of support and the can-do attitude my team would have in accommodating my needs. Since joining, I have gained valuable skills such as teamwork, assembling hardware, and troubleshooting problems collaboratively. My experience with the team also inspired me to start my own side projects, including building a computer and designing 3D-printable Braille beads.”

For Grace, being a part of the Robotics program at Coronado is like being part of a family. She said the robotics community represents two important things to her: “First, it feels like home. I have finally found people who share my interests and passions. I found people who won’t be confused when I talk about code or a project I’m working on. We support each other, cheer each other on, and stand up for one another. Second, it represents the future. Being part of the team from the very beginning allowed me to help build and shape its foundation for years to come. Our team looks out for one another, always sharing opportunities for college applications, STEM events, and ways to grow in our careers. We help each other move forward, not just in robotics, but in our futures.”

Grace’s robotics coach, Roberta Lenert shared her thoughts on all the incredible things Grace is doing for FTC saying, “Grace is not just breaking barriers—she’s reshaping the future of STEM. As the first blind student to join Coronado High School Robotics and the first FTC blind participant in Southern California, her bravery and perseverance redefine what’s possible. Through her strength and determination, she proves that no challenge is too great when passion meets innovation, and her journey paves the way for countless students to follow in her footsteps.”

Grace has a bright future, with a goal to go on and study at a four year college and get a degree in Computer Science and Cyber Security.

