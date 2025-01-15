Thursday, January 16, 2025
Military

NASNI’s New Helicopter Installation Honors Vietnam Medal of Honor Recipient

1 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
The Memorial SH-60F Helicopter was mounted Jan. 11. Courtesy photo.

It was past midnight one June night in 1968, and two aviators had fallen in hostile territory in North Vietnam. Cmdr. Clyde E. Lassen flew over a steep, densely forested mountainside, searching for them.

As enemy fire roared around him, he used flares to navigate his helicopter between two trees to reach his fallen aviators. But the last of his flares dwindled and, cast in darkness, he hit a tree and began to plummet.

He corrected and tried again – another failure. Now, his fuel supply was tanking, and enemy fire was still whirring past him, his aircraft significantly damaged. He couldn’t regain a flare, so finally, he made a risky choice: He turned on his landing lights, revealing himself to the enemy, and landed. The surviving aviators scrambled inside his aircraft and they took off, dodging fire as they went.

Lassen returned to safety with just enough fuel for five more minutes of flight.

A helicopter memorializing Lassen, who received a Medal of Honor for his service, was mounted at the gate of Naval Air Station North Island on Jan. 11. It will be dedicated at 10 a.m. on Jan. 25 in a ceremony that will be livestreamed here.

Although the aircraft on display isn’t the one Lassen flew for his mission, it is painted in the Lassen Medal of Honor color scheme to commemorate his actions. Its restoration was completed at the USS Midway Restoration Hangar.

The project was donor-funded and overseen by the Naval Helicopter Association Historical Society. Bill Personius, the organization’s president and a retired captain for the U.S. Navy, said it is important to preserve stories from the past.

“History is important, and so is learning from it and keeping it alive,” Personius said in a past interview. “That information is slipping away, and I hold very dearly the fact that these guys had combat time and an experience that not everyone has had – thank goodness – but we have to preserve it and make sure it’s captured someplace for our youngsters to learn from it.”



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

CHS Grad Seggerman Into Australian Open

Community News

An Updated Timeline on Tijuana Sewage Projects

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Bartholomew A. Gardella

Business

The Bower Coronado to Debut with Retro Neon Signs and Elevated Hospitality

Community News

Coronado Crops: Picking Fruit for the Food Insecure

News

Cross-Border Sewage Pump Station Offline After a Spill

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

USS Abraham Lincoln Returns from Deployment

City of Coronado

Past Leaders Step Down as Coronado’s New Mayor and City Council Step Forward

City of Coronado

City Council Vacancy Will Be Filled by Appointment; Applications Due by Jan. 13

Military

Rent has Cooled in San Diego County, But Navy Housing Allowance will Increase in 2025

Community News

Cottages at the Cays Nixed; Land Will Eventually Become a Park

Business

$220-Milllion Renovation of Loews Coronado Bay Resort Moves Forward

More Local News

CHS Grad Seggerman Into Australian Open

Sports

An Updated Timeline on Tijuana Sewage Projects

Community News

The Bower Coronado to Debut with Retro Neon Signs and Elevated Hospitality

Business

Coronado Crops: Picking Fruit for the Food Insecure

Community News

Cross-Border Sewage Pump Station Offline After a Spill

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Fly Away with Peter and the Starcatcher at CoSA’s Winter Play