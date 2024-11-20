Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Islander Cross Country: Morgan Maske Advances to State Meet

In the Cross Country finals at Morley Field last Saturday three of our runners made the All-CIF team and one advanced to the State Meet in Fresno on November 30.  Junior Mogan Maske advanced to the state meet by placing 11th out of 93 finishers in the Division 4 girls’ race with a time of 19.46 over the 2.96-mile CIF championship course at Morley Field. This will be her second trip to the state meet as she went with our girls’ team in 2023. Our second runner, soph Gwynne Letcher, finished just out of the state meet cutoff in 15th place with 20:23. Both girls are on the All-CIF team by placing among the top 20. Rounding out our scoring were Maesan Everitt, Nadia Roos, and Jaya Jost. The pushers were Ava Schlomer and Olivia Barker.

In the boys’ race over the same course, senior Jack Letcher (Gwynne’s brother) made the All-CIF team by placing 12th out of 124 finishers in the boys’ D4 race in 16:51, a personal record by a minute and 20 seconds.

From Left: Jack Letcher, Gwynne Letcher, and Morgan Maske made the All-CIF Cross Country Team. Maske also qualified for the state meet to be held at Fresno’s Woodward Park on November 30.

Our second finisher was Vincent Russo at 7:26 followed by Nathan Ayan (17:57), Andrew Buck (18:13), and Nicholas Wosje (18:55) to round out the scoring. Our pushers were Anton Youngblood and Xavier Marsh. Team-wise, the boys placed 7th, and the girls 8th among the 21 schools in our division.

 



Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

