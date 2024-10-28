CHS Girls Volleyball Wins League for First Time in Decade: Seeded First in CIF Playoffs

The final match of the season for Coronado High School girls volleyball offered the perfect set-up: The #1-ranked Islanders, 7-0 in league, were playing league #2 Scripps Ranch, 6-1. If the Islanders won, they would win the Eastern League outright. If Scripps Ranch won, the Islanders would share the league title.

Scripps Ranch had everything to gain with a win and it showed. Their tenacious play made it clear that Scripps Ranch intended to disrupt the Islanders’ 22 consecutive match wins. However, with a 25-23, 21-25, 25-14, 25-21 four-set win, the Islanders prevailed and took home their first league title since 2014. The thrilling league finale extended the highlight reel that has marked the Islanders’ season:

Undefeated in the Eastern League, check.

2024 Eastern League Champions, check.

Twenty three consecutive wins, check.

Ranked first among 22 Division II teams, check.

CIF Division II Tournament Champions? It’s on the list.

With the Eastern League Championship in the books, the team now has its sights set on becoming the Division II CIF Tournament Champions. Islanders Girls Volleyball has never won a CIF Tournament. They are the favorites to win this one, and with their strong core and depth at all positions, this team could be the first to do just that. Add to the mix that this 35-3 team has beaten two Open Division Teams (comprised of the top eight of the 24 regular-season Division I teams), and they have made a strong case for the school and community to rally behind the team at its upcoming home match(es), starting with Oct. 30 at 6 pm versus Classical Academy at the CHS Gym. CIF games require a ticket purchase – buy tickets at gofan.co.

CIF Tournament Preview

The team’s offense, defense, and scrappy play put them in great position for the CIF tournament. If they keep winning, they will play four matches in ten days, three of them at home.

A dedicated core of seniors Elle Bradbury, Emily Page, Sophie Petersen, and Sadie Proctor has set the tone for the team with a strong work ethic and team communication. Juniors Madison Davis, Avalon Haro, Julia Josset, Alyssa Jovero, Lydia Schutt, and Ariana Van Handel have followed suit. The addition of two freshmen, Outside Hitter Ashlynn Proctor and Middle Blocker Emily Albin have played key roles in the team’s success.

With the team’s exceptional offense, relentless defense, and great communication, they earned their number one ranking. If the higher seeds (including Coronado) continue to win, CHS will play #16-ranked Classical Academy in the first round, and likely play Granite Hills, Rancho Buena Vista, and La Jolla Country Day in subsequent rounds. The Islanders have beaten each of the four teams over the course of the season, 2-0, 3-1, 2-1, and 2-0 respectively (tournament matches are best two of three sets while regular-season matches are best three of five sets).

If the consistent play continues, the team could bring home its first CIF Championship ever.

Scripps Ranch Recap

The final game of the season had all of the drama that a final league match should have. The first set was close throughout and the Islanders won it, 25-23. In the second set, the Islanders were down by as many as 7 and losing 10-17. Points were long and defenders on both sides made inspiring digs that extended points. The Islanders clawed their way back to get to 21-22 but could not close the gap, and Scripps Ranch won three straight to capture the second set, 25-21. Losing even one set is a rarity for the Islanders. Across their 38 matches this season, they have won 90 sets and lost only 19.

In the third set, the Islanders played like they wanted sole possession of the league. After going up early 4-3, they maintained and stretched the lead, easily winning the set 25-14.

In the fourth set, CHS went on a 6-0 run to take a 13-8 lead. After Scripps Ranch’s mini 3-0 run, the teams traded points back and forth, neither team ever winning more than two consecutive points. Coronado won the fourth and deciding set, 25-21.

The team finished the match versus Scripps Ranch by showcasing its strong offense and defense.

Some championships run in the family. Taylor Page, setter Emily Page’s sister, was on the 2014 team that last won a league championship.

“I don’t know what I’m feeling,” said head coach Adeile Ahmu after the match. “I’m excited,” she finally decided, getting hugs from current and former players, parents, friends, and family who came out for the match.

Hilltop HS Recap

On Senior Night on Wednesday, the Islanders easily defeated Hilltop High, 25-18, 25-20, 25-8, extending their consecutive win streak to 22 matches.

CIF Division II Coronado Playoff Schedule

Wed., Oct. 30 at 6 pm Home (CHS Gym) vs #16 Classical Academy

If CHS wins, Sat., Nov. 2, 2024 at 5 pm Home, Quarterfinals

If CHS wins, Wed., Nov. 6 at 6 pm Home, Semifinals

If CHS wins, Fri., Nov. 8 at 5 pm, Southwestern College, CIF Div 2 Championship Match

TICKETS AT GOFAN.CO






