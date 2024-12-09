Coronado Poised to Adopt Plastic Reduction Ordinance

After several months of discussion about what a potential reduction ordinance would look like, the Coronado City Council is ready to implement a law aimed at reducing plastic consumption.

The council agreed at its Dec. 3 meeting to ban the following: single-use carryout bags at grocery stores, retail stores, and food establishments; polystyrene foam take-out containers for food vendors and at city-affiliated events; and single-use utensils (with recyclable or compostable utensils available upon request only).

The council also approved requiring that food environments allow customers to bring their own, reusable cups.

Council members opted against banning pre-checkout plastic bags — such as those used to bag produce or meat — because a state law will ban them starting on Jan. 1, 2025.

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce surveyed local businesses to assess how any potential bans would impact them. On a scale of one to five, with one indicating no preference, businesses said that a ban on polystyrene foam containers would carry the lowest impact, while prohibiting the sale of single-use water bottles would carry the highest. The council decided against the latter.

Food service, grocery, retail, tourists Professional, non-profit, individual, other Single-use plastic bags 2.79 1.64 Polystyrene foam products 1.74 1.33 Plastic utensils (with biodegradable or compostable options available upon request) 2.42 1.71 Other plastic items: straws, stirrers, balloons 2.58 1.83 Single-use plastic water bottles 2.95 1.76

Every year, about 8 million tons of plastic waste finds its ways into the world’s oceans, harming wildlife and ecosystems. Scientists have also found microplastics in people, and are currently studying their health implications.

The ban, the council largely agreed, would help to alleviate some of the problem while still respecting businesses. Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey, however, questioned what policy objective the council was trying to achieve in its ordinance.

“I know we’re not going to change the entire world,” City Council Member and Mayor-Elect John Duncan said, “but we are a coastal community.”

Duncan brought the matter to the council via a Policy No. 2 request earlier this year.

The council opted against including stricter bans in its ordinance, including banning single-use water bottles and the purchase of balloons within city limits.

The council directed staff to draft an ordinance, which will tentatively come before the council for a first reading at the council’s Jan. 21 meeting, with a second reading occurring in February. The ordinance, if passed, would likely take effect in March.





