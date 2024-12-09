Monday, December 9, 2024
City of Coronado

Coronado Poised to Adopt Plastic Reduction Ordinance

1 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt

After several months of discussion about what a potential reduction ordinance would look like, the Coronado City Council is ready to implement a law aimed at reducing plastic consumption.

The council agreed at its Dec. 3 meeting to ban the following: single-use carryout bags at grocery stores, retail stores, and food establishments; polystyrene foam take-out containers for food vendors and at city-affiliated events; and single-use utensils (with recyclable or compostable utensils available upon request only).

The council also approved requiring that food environments allow customers to bring their own, reusable cups.

Council members opted against banning pre-checkout plastic bags — such as those used to bag produce or meat — because a state law will ban them starting on Jan. 1, 2025.

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce surveyed local businesses to assess how any potential bans would impact them. On a scale of one to five, with one indicating no preference, businesses said that a ban on polystyrene foam containers would carry the lowest impact, while prohibiting the sale of single-use water bottles would carry the highest. The council decided against the latter.

Food service, grocery, retail, touristsProfessional, non-profit, individual, other
Single-use plastic bags2.791.64
Polystyrene foam products1.741.33
Plastic utensils (with biodegradable or compostable options available upon request)2.421.71
Other plastic items: straws, stirrers, balloons2.581.83
Single-use plastic water bottles2.951.76

 

Every year, about 8 million tons of plastic waste finds its ways into the world’s oceans, harming wildlife and ecosystems. Scientists have also found microplastics in people, and are currently studying their health implications.

The ban, the council largely agreed, would help to alleviate some of the problem while still respecting businesses. Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey, however, questioned what policy objective the council was trying to achieve in its ordinance.

“I know we’re not going to change the entire world,” City Council Member and Mayor-Elect John Duncan said, “but we are a coastal community.”

Duncan brought the matter to the council via a Policy No. 2 request earlier this year.

The council opted against including stricter bans in its ordinance, including banning single-use water bottles and the purchase of balloons within city limits.

The council directed staff to draft an ordinance, which will tentatively come before the council for a first reading at the council’s Jan. 21 meeting, with a second reading occurring in February. The ordinance, if passed, would likely take effect in March.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

New Coronado Police Chief Paul Connelly Sworn In

Military

Congress Expected to Increase Junior Enlisted Military Pay by 14.5% in 2025

City of Coronado

News Briefs: City Council Vacancy, Auditing Street Lights, Citizen Representative Appointments

City of Coronado

Coronado E-Bike (and Other Motorized Devices) Rules to Take Effect Jan. 3, 2025

Military

Increased Navy Flights Bring Concerns of Excess Noise

City of Coronado

Coronado’s Next Fire Engine Will Be Electric

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Coronado’s Next Fire Engine Will Be Electric

News

Biden Includes $310 Million for Tijuana Sewage Crisis in Disaster Relief Package

News

Utility Undergrounding is Coming to a Stretch of Silver Strand Highway

News

Coronado Will Receive $6 Million Allocation from Port of San Diego’s Budget Surplus

City of Coronado

After Four Months, the City’s Free, Electric Shuttle is Popular – and Expensive

News

Library to Clarify its Policy on ‘Excessive Baggage’

More Local News

Congress Expected to Increase Junior Enlisted Military Pay by 14.5% in 2025

Military

Increased Navy Flights Bring Concerns of Excess Noise

Military

Coronado’s Next Fire Engine Will Be Electric

City of Coronado

Ronald Jones (1933-2024)

Obituaries

CUSD Update: Hot Classrooms, College & Career Readiness, a New Grant, Ethnic Studies

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

KPBS’ Historic Places with Elsa Sevilla Showcases the Hotel del Coronado’s...