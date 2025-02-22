Saturday, February 22, 2025
Coronado Passes Single-Use Plastic, Polystyrene Restrictions

Megan Kitt
New regulations around single-use utensils, carryout bags, and balloons are coming to Coronado.

The City Council on Feb. 18 approved regulations on polystyrene and single-use plastics, a move that was expected after nearly a year of discussion. The ordinance will take effect March 20. Enforcement will begin 180 days later.

The approved ordinance will ban the following: single-use carryout bags at grocery stores, retail stores, and food establishments; polystyrene foam take-out containers for food vendors and at city-affiliated events; and single-use utensils (with recyclable or compostable utensils available upon request only). Recyclable paper carry-out bags will be permitted, with a minimum charge of $0.10, in accordance with state law.

The council also approved requiring that food establishments allow customers to bring their own reusable cups and utensils and banned the sale and intentional release of lighter-than-air balloons.

Further, single-use plastic, bottled beverages will not be distributed at city facilities or events. These regulations can be lifted during emergency situations – if, for example, the city needed to distribute water to residents during a natural disaster.

“I just want to say, on behalf of all our interns and community members who have gotten up and spoken to you guys many times for the past nine months: We are so grateful,” said Kali Lindsay, president of Emerald Keepers, an environmental advocacy nonprofit. “Thank you so much.”

Six Emerald Keepers interns addressed the City Council last March, asking them to consider passing a single-use plastics reduction ordinance.

Soon after, Mayor John Duncan, at the time a council member, filed a Policy No. 2 request to bring the matter before council. City staff then reviewed similar ordinances by neighboring cities and state laws to inform the structure of the now-approved ordinance.

Oceana, an international advocacy group focused on ocean conservation, also applauded the move.

“It’s a good day for our coast,” said Lisa Gilfillan, California field representative for Oceana, in a statement. “With this vote, Coronado joins the other coastal cities in San Diego County in taking action to address the plastic pollution crisis. San Diegans are committed to reducing plastic pollution head-on, and this ordinance will stop single-use plastics from harming our beaches and communities. (…) Oceana applauds the City Council of Coronado for their environmental leadership.”

The full text of the ordinance is here. Violations to the ordinance will constitute an infraction.



