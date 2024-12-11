Discover Activity & Event Options Galore at Coronado’s Spreckels Center

You might be surprised to learn how diverse an array of classes and activities are offered for the vibrant age 50 and over crowd at the John D. Spreckels Center. From games, fitness, music, travel, cooking, crafts, language, social services, technology and legal help, the wide range of activities and programs attracts 100 to 150 participants each day. The best part is that there are no membership fees and many of the events are free, while others only have a small fee.

Holiday fun is in the air from December 16 to 20, when the Spreckels Center hosts Spirit Week. You don’t have to be in school to don your ugly sweater or fancy holiday attire. Here is a rundown of the themes: Monday, December 16 embrace Winter Wonderland by dazzling in all white or snow-themed attire and register for the Holiday Craft Workshop. Tuesday, December 17 is the day to sparkle with festive flair; Wednesday, December 18 don your favorite holiday sweater and enjoy the Coronado Senior Association Luncheon from 12:30 to 2 pm; Thursday will find you participating in a Gingerbread Scavenger Hunt, dressed as your favorite holiday movie or TV character ~ Elf perhaps? Friday is the comfiest day as you sport jolly jammies, while enjoying pastries with the new Police Chief Paul Connelly at 11 am, with a chance to win raffle prizes.

“Fitness is offered six mornings a week, so there is no excuse to not try one of the many options,” says Recreation Services Supervisor Dana Welch. One of the most popular classes is the free Chair Yoga, offered Fridays at 10 am, which brings 50 people together to help improve flexibility and balance. Other fitness classes include a morning walking group, Zumba Gold, Tai Chai, and stretching, along with many more. Classes are available to drop-in or on a monthly basis, so participants can try new things without a big commitment.

Much more than a recreation center, Welch runs the welcoming, inviting space with two full-time and eight part-time staff, along with 12 volunteers, who know many of the regulars who visit the center by name. There is always free coffee and low-cost snacks available, and themed food is available at special events like ballroom dancing, line dance parties and karaoke nights. Language classes and intergenerational classes, like ukulele lessons, are also available. You can also just sit and chat with friends.

Bingo nights, which offer cash prizes, are very popular, with 79 people attending a recent event run by the Coronado Senior Association. Scrabble night is one of the newer options and is growing. The myriad of game options offer a great alternative for people who don’t want to host at their home. One lady showed up at the center and offered to teach Five Crowns, and others have initiated activities as well. Whether you are an expert knitter or want to learn, you can join the knitting group.

You won’t want to miss Armchair Travel, which features local and regional presenters who share their experiences from around the world, whether it be biking through Japan, highlights of Finland, the Czech Republic, or other fascinating places. My husband and I have enjoyed the insights we gleaned from the knowledgeable presenters.

“We want to make people aware of existing regional social service resources, like meals, caregivers, etc.,” shares Welch. Monthly Sharp Health presentations are popular and informative options. Cooking classes are one of the new options at the center and after having attended the Thanksgiving Side Dishes, presented by Recreation Specialist Naomi Nassif and Recreation Leader Alex Castillo, I now have a scrumptious scalloped potato recipe that I share with everyone. I missed the Holiday Cookie Class but look forward to the Meal Prep Made Easy class on January 17, from 2 to 3:30 pm. With hands-on instruction, participants will create chicken stir-fry, quinoa salad, and hearty vegetable soup. The cost is $45 for Coronado residents and $55 for nonresidents and space is limited, so sign up early.

Day trips are also offered via van or bus. Past outings have included Julian and Queen Califia’s Magical Circle outdoor sculpture garden in North County. The next adventure will be a trip to the Getty Museum in Los Angeles on January 23, 2025. It will be the first major bus outing in four years and offers a great opportunity to bring old friends and make new ones, while enjoying the magnificent art and grounds, and best of all – not having to drive on the crowded freeways.

With new programs every season, the staff is continually updating and adding options, while encouraging people to make suggestions via the on-site box or on the website. A digital survey showed that 53 percent of center respondents range in age from 50 to 70. “We want to hear people’s ideas,” notes Welch. The spring brochure will be available on December 24, and will highlight new offerings including Traveler’s French, Salsa Dancing, and a free sound bath experience.

Feel free to visit the Spreckels Center, which is open six days a week and often hosts evening events. Monday through Thursday, hours are from 8:30 am until 7 pm, closing at 4 pm on Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 am to 12:30 pm. The Spreckels Center has been open since 2017 and is conveniently located next to the Coronado Public Library. For more information, call 619-522-7343 or visit this link or just stop by and discover all there is to offer.





