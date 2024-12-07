Day Trip to the Getty Museum – Register by Jan. 15 for Jan. 23 Trip

Hosted by the John D. Spreckels Center, this exclusive day trip to the renowned Getty Museum in Los Angeles promises a day of art, culture, and relaxation. Departing at 8 am and returning at 6 pm, you’ll travel in comfort aboard a luxury charter bus equipped with plush seating and an onboard restroom.

Once at the Getty, you’ll have time to explore its stunning art collections, impressive architecture, and serene gardens—all set against the picturesque backdrop of the Santa Monica Mountains.

Choose from a variety of onsite dining options to purchase your lunch or bring your own to enjoy while taking in the breathtaking views.

The Getty Museum is dedicated to inspiring curiosity, enjoyment, and understanding of the visual arts through the conservation and exhibition of historically significant works.

Register by January 15 to secure your spot for this unforgettable experience!

Registration is $90 for Coronado residents and $100 for nonresidents. For more information, visit coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or visit the front desk at 1019 Seventh Street. Refunds for one-day events will not be issued if cancellations are made within 72 hours of the event date.





