The Recreation and Golf Services Summer 2025 online brochure will be live and ready for you to explore on April 22.

Browse exciting programs like Camp Coronado Day Camp, Jr. Lifeguards, Cooking, STEM, Musical Theater, Surfing, and more. Resident online and mail-in registration begins May 7 at 9 am, while nonresidents can register starting May 21. Our team is excited to welcome you to a fun-filled summer!

View the brochure and register at www.coronado.ca.us/register.