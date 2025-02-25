Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Southwest Airlines Adds New and Expanded Routes from SAN

Four Seasonal Flights Extend Service to October Schedule

Managing Editor

Southwest Airlines has announced it will offer twice daily nonstop flights between San Diego International Airport (SAN) and Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) beginning October 2, 2025. The new service will operate from Phase 1A of the New Terminal 1 (New T1), scheduled to open in September 2025.

Also announced to operate from the New T1 this October is Southwest’s expanded service to Tampa, Florida from once a week on Saturdays to five days a week on Thursdays through Mondays, and four seasonal routes to Colorado Springs, Colorado; Columbus, Ohio; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and San José Del Cabo, Mexico will extend to the October schedule.

Courtesy Southwest Airlines

“The announcement of these new routes from our New T1 is extremely exciting as we work towards the opening of the first phase,” said Kimberly Becker, President and CEO of San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “We look forward to welcoming travelers into our new terminal as they experience it for the first time. We are also enormously grateful to our partnering airlines and loyal customers who have supported us during the construction of the New T1.”

Phase 1A of the New T1 will offer 19 gates when it opens this summer and a total of 30 gates when Phase 1B opens in 2028. Southwest Airlines will be one of seven current carriers at SAN including Frontier, Sun Country, Spirit, JetBlue, Allegiant, and Breeze Airways that will operate from Phase 1A. Air Canada and WestJet will begin operations in early 2026. Delta Air Lines will join when Phase 1B opens in 2028.

 



Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

CUSD Update: District Pauses Ethnic Studies Requirement, Adds Personal Finance Class

Education

Rare Disease Day is February 28 – Local Student Raises Awareness and Funds

Community News

Islander Girls’ Basketball Cruises to First Tournament Win

Sports

Beloved Coronado Resident Lost in Fire Leaves Behind Legacy of Friendship, Adventure and Style

People

Coronado Passes Single-Use Plastic, Polystyrene Restrictions

City of Coronado

