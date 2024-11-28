Thursday, November 28, 2024
Dive into Holiday Cheer with Spreckels Center Spirit Week!

City of Coronado
City of Coronado

The John D. Spreckels Center is bringing festive fun to Coronado this season with Holiday Spirit Week, happening December 16-20!

Adults 50+ are invited to join the celebration by dressing up each day in the designated holiday-themed attire. Show off your festive style, earn a raffle ticket for every day you participate, and enjoy a week full of holiday joy and community fun.

Here’s the daily theme lineup to help you plan your holiday outfits:

  • Monday, December 16: Winter Wonderland ❄️
    Wear all white or snow-themed attire and join the Holiday Craft Workshop (registration required).
  • Tuesday, December 17: Festive Flair Day
    Add a touch of sparkle with your favorite festive accessories!
  • Wednesday, December 18: Sweater Spirit Day 
    Sport your favorite holiday sweater and attend the Coronado Senior Association Luncheon from 12:30 – 2 PM.
  • Thursday, December 19: Holiday Heroes
    Dress as your favorite holiday movie or TV character and participate in a Gingerbread Scavenger Hunt.
  • Friday, December 20: Jolly Jammies
    Stay cozy in your favorite holiday pajamas, mingle with police department volunteers over pastries, and stick around for the raffle drawing, where prizes valued at $20 will be awarded.

Make sure to join the fun throughout the week and immerse yourself in the festive spirit. Don’t forget: You must be present at Friday’s raffle drawing to win a prize!

For more information or to pick up a flyer, visit the center or call us at 619-522-7343. Let’s celebrate the season together at Holiday Spirit Week!

 



City of Coronado
