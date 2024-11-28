Dive into Holiday Cheer with Spreckels Center Spirit Week!

The John D. Spreckels Center is bringing festive fun to Coronado this season with Holiday Spirit Week, happening December 16-20!
Adults 50+ are invited to join the celebration by dressing up each day in the designated holiday-themed attire. Show off your festive style, earn a raffle ticket for every day you participate, and enjoy a week full of holiday joy and community fun.
Here’s the daily theme lineup to help you plan your holiday outfits:
- Monday, December 16: Winter Wonderland ❄️
Wear all white or snow-themed attire and join the Holiday Craft Workshop (registration required).
- Tuesday, December 17: Festive Flair Day ✨
Add a touch of sparkle with your favorite festive accessories!
- Wednesday, December 18: Sweater Spirit Day
Sport your favorite holiday sweater and attend the Coronado Senior Association Luncheon from 12:30 – 2 PM.
- Thursday, December 19: Holiday Heroes
Dress as your favorite holiday movie or TV character and participate in a Gingerbread Scavenger Hunt.
- Friday, December 20: Jolly Jammies
Stay cozy in your favorite holiday pajamas, mingle with police department volunteers over pastries, and stick around for the raffle drawing, where prizes valued at $20 will be awarded.
Make sure to join the fun throughout the week and immerse yourself in the festive spirit. Don’t forget: You must be present at Friday’s raffle drawing to win a prize!
For more information or to pick up a flyer, visit the center or call us at 619-522-7343. Let’s celebrate the season together at Holiday Spirit Week!