Spice Up Your Evenings with Salsa Lessons Beginning June 3

Turn up the heat on your Tuesday nights with Salsa Dance Lessons at the John D. Spreckels Center. Join us for a fun, upbeat class every Tuesday from June 3 to June 24, 6–7 pm.

Perfect for beginners and those wanting to sharpen their steps, this class teaches easy-to-follow salsa moves that you can take to any dance floor. No partner? No problem! Come solo or with a friend—everyone is welcome.

It’s a great way to stay active, connect with others, and build confidence through dance.

The fee is $68 for residents and $85 for nonresidents. Register online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or visit the Spreckels Center front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.

Let’s dance!





