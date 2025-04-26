Beginning and Guided Bridge Classes Start June 4

Step into the world of bridge at the John D. Spreckels Center. Starting Wednesday, June 4, through July 23, we’re offering two engaging bridge classes designed for both newcomers and returning players looking to sharpen their skills.

Beginning Bridge runs from 12 to 2 pm each Wednesday and is perfect for those new to the game. Led by a dedicated volunteer instructor, this class introduces the fundamentals of bridge and includes hands-on practice. Each novice participant will receive a copy of Audrey Grant’s Bridge Basics 1: An Introduction to support their learning.

Guided Bridge Play takes place from 2:30 to 4 pm on Wednesdays. Designed for players who already understand the basics, this class offers instructor-led support to improve strategy and build confidence in gameplay.

Fees

Beginning Bridge: $60 for Senior Residents / $75 for Adult residents / $75 for Senior nonresidents / $90 for Adult nonresidents

Guided Bridge Play: $24 for Senior Resident s/ $30 for Adult residents / $30 for Senior nonresidents / $36 for nonresidents

Register online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec or call 619-522-7343 to reserve your spot.

Whether you’re learning the ropes or leveling up your skills, our bridge classes offer a fun and social way to enjoy the game!





