CHS Girls Volleyball Dominates with 19th Consecutive Win

The Coronado High School volleyball team extended its remarkable win streak to 19 with a rout of Montgomery High School in three sets on Thursday, 25-17, 25-9, 25-16. According to Max Preps, the 31-3 Islanders are now ranked sixth of 122 teams in the San Diego section, and 37th of 1,474 teams in the entire state.

To put their commanding play into perspective, matches are comprised of sets: Teams play the best of five sets during regular-season play and the best of three during tournament play. During their win streak, the Islanders have won an astounding 50 sets and lost just six. They aren’t just winning matches, they are dominating them.

All the while, the team continues to improve. “They are continuing to progress throughout the season,” said Varsity Assistant Coach Breanna Bradbury, who also leads the Junior Varsity team. “We have a lot of strong core players who have been around the game for a long time.”

“Ashlynn Proctor is always a strong asset. She was super solid today,” added Bradbury. “Emily Page is always setting the ball to where the girls can be successful and Alyssa Jovero did a great job at libero.” The four seniors on the team have been playing together for years, so they are excited that this season has been so special.

“We played to our level today,” said junior Alyssa Jovero. Jovero shared that she has been working on moving her feet to the ball, which was evident in her play as libero during the match. In addition to libero, she has also played where the team needs her, including at right back and middle back.

One common theme for the team is the runs that they have. During Thursday’s first set, the teams were within three points of each other when the Islanders went on an 8-2 run that gave them a 22-13 lead, and the eventual 25-17 set win. They cruised through the entire second set to win 25-9, and in the third, the teams again stayed close through the first half of the set, with the Islanders up by 1, 12-11. A 9-0 run changed the game, though, and the Islanders took the set 25-16.

Be sure to attend the Islanders next home match on Friday, October 18 at 6 pm (approximate). In addition to jaw dropping volleyball, all three volleyball teams have planned an fun-filled fundraiser, Dig Pink, to support women battling metastatic breast cancer. The event takes place from 4 to 8 pm. Learn more here or below:





