CHS Girls Tennis Wraps Up Season, CIF Tournament Begins This Week

The Coronado High School girls tennis team ended its regular-season play with a 5-10 record. The team was competitive in many of the matches despite having only four players who returned from the 2023 team.

For example, three of the matches were close 8-10 losses, meaning that the difference in the match was a single set: if the Islanders had won any one of the 10 sets it lost, the score would have been 9-9, and the winner decided by totaling the number of games won by each team. That scenario unfolded for the team’s final match of the season versus Clairemont. The teams ended the competition tied at 9 sets each. When the games were totaled, Clairemont eeked out the win, 78-76.

Eastern League Conference Tournament

Last week, the team competed in the Eastern League Conference Tournament. In singles, Ella Peterson and Casilda Sanchez advanced beyond the first round, as did the doubles teams of Lilah Cade and Josephine Zwierzynski; Brynn Belong and Samantha Aldworth; and Rio Kramer and Ines Gil.

The doubles team of Logan Shapiro and Grace Elardo won four rounds in the tournament and advanced to the final. Shapiro and Elardo lost in a third-set tiebreaker (6-3, 4-6, 0-1 (2-10)) versus Truong and Nguyen from Mira Mesa.

Individual Performances



Some standout performances on the year included Grace Elardo who finished the season 29-5 in singles and 12-1 in doubles. In doubles, Logan Shapiro ended the season 33-16, Lilah Cade, 28-17, Brynn Belong 25-20, and Samantha Aldworth, 24-17. Ella Petersen was competitive in both singles and doubles, playing where the team needed her most and finishing with a close-to-.500 record in both.

Team CIF Division III Tournament

The Islanders compete in the Team CIF Division III Tournament this week. They are seeded fifth and play their first round at home on Tuesday, Oct 29 at 2:30 p.m. versus #12 seed Valley Center. Winners of each round of the tournament also play on Wed., Oct. 30, Thurs., Oct. 31 and Sat., Nov. 2.





