KPBS’ Historic Places with Elsa Sevilla Showcases the Hotel del Coronado’s Restoration in an Exclusive Three-Part Series

The first two episodes will air on KPBS on December 9 and 16, 2024, with the final episode slated for June 2025 to coincide with the completion of the Victorian building’s restoration.

Historic Places with Elsa Sevilla: Hotel del Coronado Restoration is a documentary series produced exclusively by Sevilla Productions, LLC for KPBS. Three new episodes explore the restoration of the iconic hotel. Multi-Emmy-nominated and award-winning host and Executive Producer Elsa Sevilla chronicles The Del’s history and evolution throughout its extensive restoration, spanning from 2018 to 2025. The new series is proudly supported by Discover Coronado, the San Diego History Center, Heritage Architecture & Planning, and KPBS, whose collective commitment to education, history, and cultural preservation brings these stories to life.

“We are thrilled to bring KPBS viewers a new series that gives an inside look at one of San Diego’s most cherished landmarks,” said Elsa Sevilla. “This series goes beyond restoration—it celebrates the craftsmanship, diverse histories, and cultural significance woven into our region’s story. Through these episodes, we aim to inspire a deeper understanding of the importance of preserving our shared history for future generations.”

Initiated in 2018, the Hotel del Coronado’s Amended Master Plan ensures the seaside resort’s historic charm remains intact. The new episodes provide an exclusive look at owner Blackstone Real Estate’s more than $550 million restoration, including the architectural updates, historical discoveries, and the dedication behind preserving this treasured resort.

“For years our viewers have expressed how much they enjoy learning about San Diego’s history with Elsa Sevilla and Historic Places. As one of our flagship local history series, I appreciate the way Historic Places helps connect our viewers to the unique shared stories of San Diego social, historical and cultural importance. I am very excited for our viewers to see these new episodes, especially with subject matter as iconic as the Hotel del Coronado,” says Jill Linder, KPBS Director of Video Programming and Operations.

Working with The Del, Elsa and Guillermo Sevilla helped document the restoration from the start in 2018. Their efforts evolved into a three-part series for KPBS, capturing every phase—from the pre-restoration state through the project’s completion in 2025—creating a visual narrative that seamlessly connects The Del’s storied past with its vibrant future. The new series Historic Places: Hotel del Coronado Restoration premieres on December 9 and 16, 2024, with a third episode airing in June 2025. Watch it Mondays at 9 pm, right after Antiques Roadshow on KPBS television and streaming in the PBS app.





