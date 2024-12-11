Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Belinda Jones (1967-2024)

Managing Editor
Belinda Cheryl Jones
December 20, 1967 – December 1, 2024

It’s hard to find the words to capture a life and a smile as vibrant, warm, and unforgettable as Belinda Jones. Belinda wasn’t just a person—she was your person, my person, and somehow, everyone else’s person too. She had a way of making you feel like the most important person in the world, and now, without her, the world feels infinitely smaller.

Belinda Cheryl Jones, a woman of creativity, determination, and a heart as golden as the skies she adored, passed away on December 1, 2024, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Her life was a radiant tapestry of adventures, accomplishments, and deep connections.

Belinda was born on December 20, 1967, in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England, to Pamela and Trefor Jones. Shortly after, the family relocated to the charming countryside of Oxfordshire, where her beloved brother Gareth joined the family. Her childhood in the picturesque village of Aston Rowant, nestled at the foot of the Chiltern Hills, was filled with curiosity, beauty, and early achievements. She excelled in academics and sports, representing her schools in netball and hockey, where she proudly served as captain.

As a teenager, Belinda’s creative talents blossomed. She embraced dancing, music, fashion, art, and culture, passions that would shape her future career. She went on to study journalism at the prestigious London College of Printing, fulfilling her dream of becoming a journalist. Her work graced leading women’s style and film magazines, and she became a familiar voice on British television and radio.

Belinda’s career evolved into travel writing, reflecting her love for exploration. In 1998, she visited Coronado Island with her lifelong friend James and fell in love with California’s sunny skies and warm-hearted people. The United States became her home, with Belinda living in Rhode Island, Nevada, Virginia, and, most cherished of all, California. Her extensive travels inspired two travel biographies that combined her trademark wit, humor, and heartfelt observations.

Between 2001 and 2024, Belinda authored sixteen books, including fourteen modern women’s fiction novels and two travel memoirs. Her relatable, witty style earned her recognition as a Sunday Times Bestseller, and her work captivated readers and even film producers.

An avid animal lover, Belinda shared a special bond with her rescue dog, Bodie, who accompanied her on many adventures and inspired her book Bodie on the Road. Her affinity for animals extended beyond her own; she often house-sat for friends, connecting deeply with every four-legged companion she encountered.

Belinda’s ability to connect with people was unmatched. Her radiant smile, generous spirit, and genuine warmth lit up every room she entered. She was a source of encouragement for aspiring writers and business owners, helping them believe in their potential with her support and advice.

In 2019, Belinda brought her talents and infectious enthusiasm to the Coronado Chamber of Commerce. After a brief period pursuing her dream of working at an animal shelter in Rhode Island, she returned to Coronado at the Chamber’s earnest request. Her next 18 months there were marked by creativity, success, and deepening connections that defined her life. The friendship shared with Rena and Kerri was deep and transcended a traditional work friendship.

Belinda’s familiar face was a source of happiness and community for many of us in Coronado. She was genuinely interested and invested in your goals and dreams. Her singsong voice and big, radiant smile had the ability to turn your frown upside down, any time anywhere. Her creative work and ideas upgraded Coronado’s image on the Visitor Center website and around town. Belinda reminds all of us that it is always worth the extra mile to be excellent.

Belinda was an adventurer at heart. She traveled the world, made friends wherever she went, and left every place brighter than she found it. Her captivating smile and unstoppable spirit reminded everyone she met to live fully and love deeply. Her passing leaves a gaping void, but her light continues to shine through all of our lives she touched.

Belinda is survived by her wonderful mother Pamela and brother Gareth, who embody the same warmth and kindness that Belinda carried so effortlessly. They are just as lovely as you’d imagine. Other family members include cousin Pippa, Becci, Tracey, Aunt Gill and Uncle Geoff.

To have known Belinda is to have been profoundly lucky. She was a once-in-a-lifetime person who inspired, uplifted, and loved unconditionally.

A celebration of Belinda’s extraordinary life will take place on Friday, December 20, on the beach in front of Hotel del Coronado. In honor of her love for animals, donations may be made to PAWS of Coronado.

Belinda, thank you for sharing your light, laughter, and love with us. We are all better for having Belinda in our lives and are extremely lucky to have a friend as true as her in our lifetime.

Submitted by friends of Belinda Jones

 

 



Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

