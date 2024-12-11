Wednesday, December 11, 2024
$220-Milllion Renovation of Loews Coronado Bay Resort Moves Forward

2 min.
A rendering of the front of the Loews Coronado Bay Resort after its proposed renovation. Presentation photo, Port of San Diego

One of Coronado’s hotels is poised for a major renovation that will update its rooms and event spaces, but will not add any additional guest rooms.

The $220-million proposed renovation of the Coronado Loews Hotel was approved to move into the environmental review process at the Dec. 10 meeting of the San Diego Board of Port Commissioners.

Loews Hotels & Co, which operates the resort, hopes to modernize the property by updating guest rooms and amenities, enhancing the landscaping and outdoor recreation areas, and replacing a temporary event structure with a permanent event space.

For over a decade, a 13,000-square-foot tent has operated as the resort’s event space. It will be replaced with a 9,000-square-foot, permanent event venue consisting of a ballroom and event deck.

The project will also include improvements to public access by building a new pedestrian promenade along the bay-front shoreline. The walkway will allow for better connection to the Bayshore Bikeway and North Cays Park, according to a port staff report.

The hotel’s existing split-level lobby will be replaced with a double-height ceiling, accomplished by relocating an existing grand staircase. The change will create views of downtown San Diego. Its restaurant will be redesigned and its kitchen updated, with its existing outdoor area revamped as a “Sunset Bar.” The retail space will also be refreshed.

“This is the kind of commitment we like to see from our visitor-serving tenants: reinvesting in their leaseholds to deliver high standards of hospitality, while also adding more public access and connectivity along our bay front,” said Frank Urtasun, who chairs the commission and serves as Coronado’s representative, in a statement. “This project as proposed will elevate the guest experience and benefit the community.”

The project also includes maintenance of existing stormwater and power utilities, as well as to the existing property’s roofing.

The commission heard a presentation about the proposed renovation before approving Loews Hotels & Co to move into environmental review. Renderings from the presentation follow.

A rendering of the pedestrian promenade at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort after its proposed renovation. Presentation photo, Port of San Diego
A rendering of the event venue at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort after its proposed renovation. Presentation photo, Port of San Diego
A rendering of guest rooms at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort after its proposed renovation. Presentation photo, Port of San Diego
A rendering of the restaurant and sunset bar at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort after its proposed renovation. Presentation photo, Port of San Diego



