CHS Girls Volleyball Mighty in Big Win Over Division 1 Helix

The Division 2 Coronado High School Girls’ Volleyball team handily defeated Division 1 Helix High on Wednesday evening at home, 25-8, 25-11, 28-26. The team is now 8-2 with five wins over higher-ranked Division 1 teams.

The team’s offense and serving led to the lopsided wins in the first two sets. Their 34 kills and 16 aces across the three sets were the team’s second highest totals on the season. “We had a lot of great offense so we had a lot of great kills in the first set and the second set,” said outside hitter junior Julia Josset. “So far the season is going well. I am really happy to be a part of the team. Hopefully the rest of the season continues just as well as it started.”

The drama came in the third set when the Islanders went down by eight, 18-10. A 5-0 run led by Josset’s serving and two kills from outside hitters closed the gap to 18-15. Helix did not quit however and maintained a four-point lead to get to 22-18. A six-point Islander run ensued and Coronado finally took the lead at 24-22. Helix hung around, though, tying the game at 24, and earning a set point at 26-25. The Islanders scored three straight with a kill by Sadie Proctor, a block, and an ace by Emily Page to win the third and final set, 28-26.

“We started very strong and (in the third set) Helix picked it up on the other side,” said assistant coach Jason Toma. “We kept our fundamentals strong and we finished the game very strong.”

Next Up

Sweetwater Varsity Volleyball Tournament on August 30 at Sweetwater High School. According to Max Preps the team is scheduled to play El Camino, Hoover, and Holtville, at 3:30, 5:30, and 8:30 pm respectively.

Mark your calendar for the following home matches played at the Coronado High School Gym. Start times are approximate.

Date Opponent 9/17 Point Loma 9/20 Mira Mesa 9/25 Mission Bay 9/27 Patrick Henry Time 6:00 pm 6:15 pm 6:00 pm 6:15 pm





