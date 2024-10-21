Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Letters to the Editor

Elect Laura Wilkinson Sinton for City Council

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

A paid political endorsement letter from Michele Kremen Bolton

Election Day is drawing closer and ugly misinformation about Laura Wilkinson Sinton has been increasing daily. It is so disappointing to experience this uncalled for incivility and rumor mongering. Laura is a committed public servant, with several years of hard work on Stop the Sewage, among other efforts  — taking action long before some other elected officials and candidates even took notice of the problem. Ask yourself why opposing candidates can’t run on a positive platform emphasizing their own capabilities, rather than running a smear campaign, tearing down, with the faint whiff of misogyny — a “tired old playbook.” Laura is the right candidate at the right time. Please do your homework and it will be very clear why she is the strongest candidate.

Michele Kremen Bolton

