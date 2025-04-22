Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Coronado’s Beaches Reopen

Megan Kitt
All of Coronado’s beaches have reopened as of the evening of April 21, San Diego County reports.

The city’s southern beaches – the Silver Strand Shoreline and Coronado Beach at Avenida Lunar – closed April 12, with the northernmost stretch of Coronado Beach closing on April 13. The closures were prompted by elevated bacteria in the water related to the ongoing Tijuana sewage crisis.

Coronado’s beaches were removed from the county’s closure list in Monday night’s update from the county’s Beach and Bay water quality program. View current advisories, warnings, and closures here.

Mexico began diverting 3-5 million gallons per day (MGD) of untreated wastewater into the Tijuana River on April 8, according to the US Section of the International Water and Boundary Commission.

The diversion came as Mexico works to complete the first phase of its International Collector project. As of April 15, the flow of wastewater into the Tijuana River was at zero, according to the U.S. section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC).

 



Megan Kitt
