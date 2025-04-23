Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Coronado Community Mourns Loss of Middle School Student

Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl

Coronado Middle School

The Coronado community is mourning the loss of one of its own after the unexpected death of a seventh grader earlier this month. Gabriel Palacios, a student at Coronado Middle School, was celebrated by community members for his enthusiasm, quick wit, energy and curiosity.

“The loss of a child is beyond words. It is an unimaginable tragedy that has deeply affected all of us,” said Board President Alexia Palacios-Peters at the CUSD school board meeting last week.

According to a statement from his family, the boy “suffered a traumatic event and passed peacefully.” Representatives from the district shared that one-on-one counseling services were immediately offered to students and staff and continue to be available on an ongoing basis.

According to CMS science teacher Krissy Morrow, Gabriel had a contagious energy and sense of humor.

“Gabe was such a joy to have in class,” said Morrow. “His enthusiasm for science and curiosity is what every teacher and scientist hopes to have. I will miss his endless jokes and attempting to find answers to all of the chemistry and physics questions he would come up with.”

Cyndi Furhmann, Visual and Performing Arts Teacher, shared that Gabriel was full of fun and laughter, and loved to “think outside the box.” Toni Trinidad, who runs iLAB at Village Elementary, remembered Gabriel as an innovative learner who loved to collaborate with friends.

“He always had a unique perspective and had fascinating connections to what we were learning,” said Trinidad.

P.E. teacher Kevin Donahue shared that Gabriel loved being outdoors and it was a joy to see him throughout the year.

“Gabriel had a smile that lit up the room,” said Donahue. “He will be truly missed and will always have a special place in our hearts.”

Gabriel’s loss will be felt outside of school as well, where local groups like Wyldlife, the middle school arm of Coronado Young Life, mourned his passing.

“We are devastated by the loss of Gabe. He was super involved and the funniest kid, full of so much energy,” said Sarah Urban, the Area Director for Coronado Young Life. “He was always ready with a joke, a fun fact, or a story so wild you couldn’t help but keep thinking about it for days….All in all, he was a total light.”

Superintendent Karl Mueller asked community members to speak to their children, colleagues and family members and reach out for support, which will continue to be offered.

“We are a small community and we are a small district,” said Mueller. “When we suffer a loss, we all feel it.”



