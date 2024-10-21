Preschool Musical Theater – “Elf the Musical”

Join Coronado Recreation and Golf Services for a Preschool Musical Theater class featuring “Elf the Musical.” This 8-week program is designed for children ages 3-5 and will be held at the community center dance studio every Wednesday from 4:45 to 5:15 pm, starting November 6. We welcome both boys and girls to join us in learning the basics of musical theater and dance.

Students will engage in fun drama games, receive casting, learn acting lines, a scene, and a final dance routine from “Elf the Musical.” The program will culminate in an informal abridged end-of-session showcase presentation for family and friends in class.

Costumes are available for borrowing. To register, please call 619-522-7342 or visit www.coronado.ca.us/register.

Direct Link: https://bit.ly/PreschoolMusicalTheater






