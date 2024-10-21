Monday, October 21, 2024
CHS Boys Beach Volleyball to Host Playoff Semi-Finals at Central Beach on Oct. 22

1 min.

Coronado locals are encouraged to cheer on the high school team on Tuesday, October 22 as they fight for a spot in the championship game. Bring lawn chairs, wear your Islander gear (and sunscreen), and enjoy a gorgeous afternoon on the beach.

Coronado High School Boys Beach Volleyball secured a place in the semi-final match by beating Sage Creek in the first round of Division One Playoffs

The Coronado High School boys beach volleyball team defeated Sage Creek High school Thursday, Oct. 17 to advance to the division one semi-final round of playoffs. The Islanders will host Canyon Crest Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 4:45pm at Central Beach. Coach Dave Tschakert said that the competition is tough but he is confident in the boys determination and spirit.

Greyson Glorieux and Gage Gilby prepare for a serve during their beach volleyball match.

Led by Greyson Glorieux and Gage Gilby, who remain undefeated this season, team two with Quinten Sylvester and Cameron Lenert, and team five, made up of Jackson Mullen and Vinson Nguyen, the Islanders defeated Sage Creak in a close three matches to two victory. “Huge shout out to Jackson and Vinson on the 5’s team!” said Coach Dave, “They played so great and that was the best I’ve seen Jackson play all year.”

Cameron Lenert serves during a match against Sage Creek. CHS Boys Beach Volleyball defeated Sage Creek Oct. 17 to advance to the semi-final round.

The CHS boys beach volleyball team is coached by Dave Tschakert. Coach Dave is in his second year and said he couldn’t do it without the amazing support of his fellow coaches Coach Brit and Coach Del. Coach Del was the former head coach of the CHS boys team and led them to a Division One championship four years ago. Coach Dave is hoping for a repeat this year.

Jackson Mullen blocks while Vinson Nguyen backs him up, ready to dig during their match against Sage Creek.

Coronado locals are encouraged to cheer on the high school team tomorrow, Tuesday, October 22 as they fight for a spot in the championship game. Bring lawn chairs, wear your Islander gear, and enjoy a gorgeous afternoon on the beach.

A beautiful evening for the playoffs against Sage Creek Oct. 17.



Jeannie is a retired Naval Aviator and Public Affairs Officer whose post-Navy career includes freelance writing, PR Consulting and a two year stint as the San Diego Padres Military Affairs Advisor. Having been stationed in various parts of the country including Washington D.C., Florida and Hawaii, Jeannie appreciates how amazing the Coronado community is and loves the experience her children have had growing up here. Jeannie earned her BS in Marine Biology from Auburn University, her MS in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego and her MA in Communication and Media Relations at San Diego State University. A life-long learner and avid traveler Jeannie enjoys writing travel pieces, Navy stories and anything else that will broaden her perspective. When she is not working you will find her watching her boys play sports, walking Odin at dog beach, hiking, playing beach volleyball or spending time with the family.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

