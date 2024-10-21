CHS Boys Beach Volleyball to Host Playoff Semi-Finals at Central Beach on Oct. 22

The Coronado High School boys beach volleyball team defeated Sage Creek High school Thursday, Oct. 17 to advance to the division one semi-final round of playoffs. The Islanders will host Canyon Crest Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 4:45pm at Central Beach. Coach Dave Tschakert said that the competition is tough but he is confident in the boys determination and spirit.

Led by Greyson Glorieux and Gage Gilby, who remain undefeated this season, team two with Quinten Sylvester and Cameron Lenert, and team five, made up of Jackson Mullen and Vinson Nguyen, the Islanders defeated Sage Creak in a close three matches to two victory. “Huge shout out to Jackson and Vinson on the 5’s team!” said Coach Dave, “They played so great and that was the best I’ve seen Jackson play all year.”

The CHS boys beach volleyball team is coached by Dave Tschakert. Coach Dave is in his second year and said he couldn’t do it without the amazing support of his fellow coaches Coach Brit and Coach Del. Coach Del was the former head coach of the CHS boys team and led them to a Division One championship four years ago. Coach Dave is hoping for a repeat this year.

Coronado locals are encouraged to cheer on the high school team tomorrow, Tuesday, October 22 as they fight for a spot in the championship game. Bring lawn chairs, wear your Islander gear, and enjoy a gorgeous afternoon on the beach.





