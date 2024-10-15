Lights, Camera, Madness! CoSA Digital Arts Conservatory Unleashes Horror Nights, “Attack of the B Movies: Welcome to the Unknown”

It’s big screens and bigger screams at the Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Digital Arts Conservatory’s Horror Nights taking place on Tuesday, October 22 and Wednesday, October 23. For two chilling and quirky nights, students will showcase their A+ work focused on the theme of B-movies ranging from horror to science fiction to action films. It’s all happening at the Black Box Theatre at 650 D Avenue from 6 to 8pm.
To prep for the project, students learned about B-movie history, including their unconventional storytelling and cult-like audience appeal. Students explored how B-movies often engage audiences with metaphors, such as using aliens or monsters to symbolize real-world threats, according to Anna Woerman, CoSA Digital Arts Chair.
“Students are excited to test their skills in a horror genre,” said Woerman. “They love horror and retelling the genre in their own way. Students get to be creative within the theme and they like to push the limits, within a PG-13 appropriateness.”
Horror Nights is a much-loved CoSA tradition, now in its 15th year. Since it happens in October, students are tasked with jumping right into the project as soon as they start school. They’re currently hard at work storyboarding, sketching, filming and animating, and they can’t wait to show off their creations.
This event is recommended for middle school age or above, as the pieces are PG-13. Concessions will also be sold. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, staff, seniors and military. They are on sale now online at www.cosasandiego.com or can be purchased 30 minutes prior to each performance. This event sells out quickly.