Lights, Camera, Madness! CoSA Digital Arts Conservatory Unleashes Horror Nights, “Attack of the B Movies: Welcome to the Unknown”

It’s big screens and bigger screams at the Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Digital Arts Conservatory’s Horror Nights taking place on Tuesday, October 22 and Wednesday, October 23. For two chilling and quirky nights, students will showcase their A+ work focused on the theme of B-movies ranging from horror to science fiction to action films. It’s all happening at the Black Box Theatre at 650 D Avenue from 6 to 8pm.

To prep for the project, students learned about B-movie history, including their unconventional storytelling and cult-like audience appeal. Students explored how B-movies often engage audiences with metaphors, such as using aliens or monsters to symbolize real-world threats, according to Anna Woerman, CoSA Digital Arts Chair.

“Students are excited to test their skills in a horror genre,” said Woerman. “They love horror and retelling the genre in their own way. Students get to be creative within the theme and they like to push the limits, within a PG-13 appropriateness.”

Horror Nights is a much-loved CoSA tradition, now in its 15th year. Since it happens in October, students are tasked with jumping right into the project as soon as they start school. They’re currently hard at work storyboarding, sketching, filming and animating, and they can’t wait to show off their creations.

This event is recommended for middle school age or above, as the pieces are PG-13. Concessions will also be sold. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, staff, seniors and military. They are on sale now online at www.cosasandiego.com or can be purchased 30 minutes prior to each performance. This event sells out quickly.

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.

Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre. Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org.





