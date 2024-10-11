A Musical to Die For: The Addams Family Set to Haunt the Coronado Performing Arts Center

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Musical Theatre and Drama Conservatory is bringing something creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky to the stage the weekends of October 25-27 and November 1-2. “The Addams Family,” both wickedly funny and mesmerizingly macabre, features an original story and every father’s worst nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the princess of darkness, has fallen in love with someone…normal.

“This musical is funny and family friendly, and has a big cast, so there’s lots of opportunities for big dance numbers and all-around spooky fun,” said Barbara Wolf, CoSA Musical Theatre and Drama Conservatory Chair. “The set, lighting and costumes are all amazing!”

Tickets for “The Addams Family” musical are on sale at this link or at www.cosasandiego.com.

Audience members are sure to relate to the story of a young love gone wrong and the quirks and kinks of family dynamics. Wolf says that the CoSA students are excited to perform the musical and enchant audiences with the chilling and silly production.

The Addams Family originally opened on Broadway in April of 2010 with a cast featuring actor Nathan Lane as Gomez. It was nominated for two Tony awards and won a Drama Desk Award and Drama League award.

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.

Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre. Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org.





