Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Welcomes Prospective New Students and Families at CoSA Preview Night, Tuesday, December 3

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA), San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, welcomes prospective CoSA students and families to CoSA Preview Night. The event takes place on Tuesday, December 3 at 6 pm at the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 650 D Avenue. The preview night is open to all San Diego students who will be in grades 9-12 for the 2025-2026 school year. In addition, students can begin the audition process by visiting CoSASanDiego.com.

“CoSA Preview Night is an amazing way to learn more about the school, the audition and application process, and get helpful information about each conservatory,” said Shane Schmeichel, Director of Special Projects for CUSD. “Prospective students and families will hear from conservatory chairs and current students in each program, as well as answer questions they might have about the programs and processes.”

CoSA is home to more than 175 scholar artists grades 9 through 12. CoSA provides an intensive, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after an application and audition process. The purpose of the audition process is to build relationships with future teachers and to confirm that the student is passionate and dedicated to the art form so that the student is not overwhelmed once classes have started. The school is dedicated to nurturing students who are prepared to take on the challenge of becoming the next generation of young artists and critical thinkers.

All CoSA students attend Coronado High School, most of whom spend the first three periods of block scheduling in academic courses, then attend CoSA classes for two and a half hours for arts instruction. With a curriculum designed by professional artists and educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art.

“We are proud to say that CoSA is growing every year and our students are recognized as the next generation of San Diego-area artists,” said Linda Edison, CoSA Foundation President. “CoSA is such an incredible way for students to get an amazing education at Coronado High School while also following their passion in the arts.”

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 175 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.

Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre. Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org.





